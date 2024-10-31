Fans Go Wild After ‘Suits’ Star Shares Unseen Photo of Meghan Markle From Her Acting Era
Patrick J. Adams shared a throwback pic of the duchess on set.
Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was better known as Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama Suits. And while it's unlikely we'll see the duchess in an acting role again, fans were treated to a rare peek at her time on the show on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Patrick J. Adams, who starred as Markle's love interest Mike Ross for seven seasons on Suits, shared a carousel of memories from the show on Instagram, including an unseen photo of the duchess.
The photograph captures Markle on the set, wearing a black v-neck top and a delicate wishbone charm necklace. She appears deep in thought the picture, looking down as she shows off dark, smoky eye makeup, and a mirror behind the now-royal reveals crew members and equipment.
The photo attracted plenty of comments from fans, like one who wrote, "Ahhh is that season 1 Rachel Zane!! ❤️❤️," while another added, "Y’all need to get Meghan on the podcast."
Adams, who launched Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast in September, wrote, "Well @iamsarahgrafferty and I have petitioned to have Tuesday officially renamed Sidebar day. Turns out it’s complicated and there’s a little paperwork but I’ll keep the faith. Until then enjoy our newest @suitssidebar episode Dirty Little Secrets where we talk college pizza, clear up some misunderstanding about my towering height and tackle the mystery of why Jessica has no assistant. And I may or may not do a spot on William Wallace impression."
A photo posted by on
The USA Network alum co-hosts the podcast with fellow Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty, both of whom attended Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, and it turns out their royal pal has reached out about their new project.
"We are not really in touch, Adams recently said (via People). "She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons." However, the actor added that "upon hearing about the podcast" he received "a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way."
Whether the Duchess of Sussex appears as a special guest on the podcast remains to be seen, but although they haven't seen each other in some time, Adams said it felt "lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."
Speaking of time apart, Suits broke all kinds of Netflix records in 2023 even though it had been off the air for four years. When it launched on the streamer last year, it became the first TV show to bring in 3 billion minutes viewed for seven weeks straight on Netflix. Rachel+Mike forever.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
