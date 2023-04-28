Gayle King Says Friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in a “Really Good Place” Ahead of Coronation

Gayle King supports Prince Harry's decision to attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

“I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them,” King told Us Weekly at the Time100 red carpet on Wednesday. “Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there.”

King explained that she doesn’t give advice to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding how to handle their relationship with the rest of the royal family. “They consult me about nothing when it comes to that or anything for that matter,” she added. “I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think—as [far as] his dad—I’m glad he’s going.”

King Charles III’s coronation is quickly approaching. However, the otherwise joyful occasion is more complex due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s estranged relationship with much of the royal family.

According to OK , Harry will sit 10 rows back from senior royals at the coronation. Former royal butler Paul Burrell shared the news in a GB News interview and added, “There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid—I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.”

Burrell said, “He is coming to put his foot in the door, and he is coming because his father wants him to be there. His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”