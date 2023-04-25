Apparently Prince Harry Will Sit 10 Rows Back from Senior Royals at the Coronation

If seating is everything, then Prince Harry might be disappointed in his—according to OK, Harry will sit a full 10 rows back from senior royals at his father King Charles’ Coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. (Who knows, maybe Harry doesn’t care and will just be glad to be there.)
Former royal butler Paul Burrell shared the news in an interview and added “There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid—I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” he said on GB News. “He is coming to put his foot in the door, and he is coming because his father wants him to be there. His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life.”
Harry will be in attendance, while wife Meghan Markle has opted to stay behind in California, where the couple is raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. May 6 also happens to be Archie’s fourth birthday, and plans are underway for a low-key party. After the Coronation ceremony, it seems Harry is headed home, hoping to make the party a ton of time zones away (no doubt jet-lagged and all). “Harry is not going to hang around,” Burrell said.
Despite Burrell’s claims, a source speaking to The Sun said there is a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides.” The outlet also reported, via a source, that “Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family.” We hope his schedule allows for him to spend time in the U.K. with the family he was born into, before heading home to California and the family he made.
