Prince Harry Jokes That Meghan's Meal Isn't Quite "As Good" As Her Mom's in Netflix Holiday Special
The Duke of Sussex made a brief but hilarious appearance in "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration."
Season two of Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has come to an end, but on Wednesday, December 3, she released a special holiday episode on the streaming service. Along with welcoming friends and cooking gurus to take part in decorating, crafting and kitchen projects, the Duchess of Sussex also got husband Prince Harry to take part in the festive fun during With Love Meghan: Holiday Celebration.
While whipping up a beet salad and her mom Doria Ragland's gumbo recipe with Top Chef star Tom Colicchio, Meghan admitted that her husband wasn't going to be a fan of one part of their meal.
"You don’t cook the things as regularly that your partner doesn't love to eat," she shared. "So if I gave you the top things that my husband hates to eat: beets—he’d call them beetroot as they say in England—black olives, fennel." The salad they were making included all of the above, and Meghan burst out laughing, adding that Harry "hates all of those flavors."
As they worked in the kitchen, the Duke of Sussex strolled in, greeting his wife with a kiss. However, he wasn't as thrilled to see the beet-filled dish in question.
"Oh wow, that’s like the anti-salad," Harry said with a laugh. He continued, "That is amazing how there’s not many things in the world that I don’t like," pointing to the salad and adding, "in one bowl!"
When it comes to his mother-in-law's gumbo recipe, however, it turns out Prince Harry is all in favor. He praised the dish as one of his favorites, taking a bite and declaring, "I’m not sure it’s as good as your mom’s but it’s certainly close"—which prompted Meghan to exclaim, "What?!"
Along with Harry's good-natured teasing, the episode features Meghan demonstrating her favorite gift wrapping techniques, painting holiday plates with tennis star Naomi Osaka, making fresh wreaths with her friends Lindsay Jill Roth and Kelly Zajfen, and working on homemade Christmas crackers with Unreasonable Hospitality author Will Guidara.
She made a rare reference to her time as a working royal while making the crackers, stating that the decorations—which are typically filled with a joke, paper crown and a piece of candy—were a huge part of Christmas culture that she enjoyed while she was "living in the U.K."
With Love Meghan: Holiday Celebration is streaming now on Netflix.
