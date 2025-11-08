King Charles Is Concerned Christmas in Sandringham Is "Under Threat," With "Boycott" Putting Royal Family "Tradition" at Risk
Christmas Day "has been thrown into jeopardy."
The Royal Family has dealt with some major challenges in 2025. After new details regarding ex-Prince Andrew's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein emerged, King Charles removed his brother's royal titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge. Now, King Charles is reportedly facing another issue, this time in relation to the Royal Family's traditional Christmas celebration in Sandringham.
Every year, The King hosts members of the Royal Family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where they attend church on Christmas morning. However, the Royal Family's attendance at church is allegedly "under threat" in 2025.
According to The Telegraph, the Royal Family's Christmas church service "has been thrown into jeopardy by striking choristers." The outlet explained, "Several members of the choir at St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk have reportedly boycotted rehearsals following the departure of Dr. Claire Stewart, the church's director of music."
Unfortunately, the alleged "walkout threatens to disrupt the church's Christmas Day service, which the Royal Family traditionally attends."
To make matters more complicated, the music director reportedly "left her post after a period of stress-induced sick leave amid a feud over the creative direction for the choir proposed by the church's vicar."
Following reports that ex-Prince Andrew would be leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor for a home on the Sandringham estate, residents expressed their dismay to The Telegraph.
"It's not nice to be the receptacle of ne'er do wells from the Royal Family," one resident told the outlet. Another explained, "I think if he had any real sense of propriety he would maybe just keep himself to himself." They continued, "If he had any level of respect for the public. But then, I don't think he has any humility."
For now, at least, it's unclear whether the Royal Family will be able to enjoy their traditional Christmas Day church service.
