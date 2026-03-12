This Cowboy-Inspired Trend is So Wearable Even Princess Kate Can’t Resist

The Princess of Wales carried out a day of events in London in a shockingly trendy pair of boots. Brown, pointed, stitched, and very western, the princess’s new boots showed that the American-inspired trend is the ultimate versatile style. The cowboy-inspired western boots are a departure from her usually-classic style, and the new style made a statement with her otherwise traditional outfit. The brown suede boots come from Jimmy Choo, and Net-a-Porter describes the style as “a minimal take on cowboy styles,” featuring “Western-inspired paneling and sharp pointed.”

A far cry from Princess Kate’s go-to Chelsea boots, these western ankle boots lean into the latest footwear trends seen across several runways. Cowboy boots are one of the most wearable trends, easily fitting into an existing wardrobe. Writing for Vogue, Minty Mellon describes the style as “reimagined in a modern wardrobe, the cowboy boot is more than just a statement of Americana.” The surprisingly versatile style “offers an unexpected twist in any outfit, allowing you to tap into the myth of the West, without going full cowgirl.”

Princess Kate spent the day in London wearing western boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A close-up of the Jimmy Choo boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“A failsafe way to style them is inspired by none other than Princess Diana ,” Mellon wrote for the fashion outlet. The late Princess of Wales “once tucked her straight-leg jeans into a pair” of cowboy boots, “teaming them up with a graphic sweatshirt and tailored blazer.” The otherwise simple outfit was taken to a new level with the addition of cowboy boots “for a masterclass in refined ease with a little yeehaw inflection.”

Princess Kate paired her new Jimmy Choo western boots with straight leg trousers, a striped cotton poplin shirt from With Nothing Underneath, and a bold check-print blazer from Catherine Walker. The princess’s menswear-esque outfit benefitted from the almost-whimsical addition of cowboy boots, and looked practical for walking on cobblestones and a ride in a boat.

Princess Diana wearing cowboy boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The shoes were versatile enough for a boat ride. (Image credit: Getty Images)

