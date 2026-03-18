Meghan Markle's Breezy White Dress and Wellies Will See You Through Spring

Meghan Markle gave her best Nancy Meyer’s heroine impression in a new set of photos to promote her latest new release for As Ever. Walking through the garden at her Montecito home, Meghan Markle looked effortless and fresh in a crisp white sundress and classic wellies as she tended to the flowers.

To celebrate the latest release for As Ever, Meghan Markle collaborated with High Camp Supply for a unique product experience. The Garden Tea Bloom Box “brings together blooms of High Camp Gardenias, Peonies, Camellia Greens, Jasmine and Mint with As ever Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey with Honeycomb.” The box set is an incredibly unique gift, featuring fresh flowers described as “a thoughtful mix of long stems for classic bouquets and loose blossoms designed for floating arrangements, allowing for multiple placements throughout your home.”

Meghan Markle wears a white shirt dress and wellies in her garden. (Image credit: As Ever)

In images promoting the box set, Meghan Markle wore a bright white shirt dress from Brochu Walker. The Los Angeles-based Brochu Walker designs styles that founder Karine Dubner declares are “feminine, confident, sophisticated, understated.” The brand’s most iconic design featured a tiered skirt and puff sleeves for “feminine appeal.” InStyle described the brand’s Havana dress as “easy, breezy perfection,” and the style even comes in a little girl’s size—perfect for little Lilibet. “Designed to be worn belted or loose and flowing, it is the one piece that can take you everywhere,” the brand wrote.

Article continues below

Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot $190 at Nordstrom

Meghan and her daughter, Lili, pose for a photo. (Image credit: As Ever)

Meghan Markle paired the flirty, feminine frock with an ultra-practical pair of classic Hunter wellies. The tall Wellington Boots have been a staple for the Hunter brand since 1956. The natural rubber boots are “made from 28 hand-cut parts and assembled over three days on an aluminium last bespoke to Hunter, before being vulcanised for superior protection.” Perfect for dog walks, gardening days, or any occasions for avoiding mud or water.

The unexpected pairing of a delicate white dress with sturdy black wellies creates an outfit that feels accessible and wearable. A mix between Iris Simpkins and Amanda Woods would spend a breezy afternoon in the garden trimming the roses, wearing exactly this outfit.

Shop Similar Styles

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors