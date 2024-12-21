Just in time for the holidays, Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, has given us all a gift by recreating an iconic scene from a Christmas movie romance. Specifically, Middleton starred in a version of Love Actually's iconic cue card scene alongside the real-life love of his life—well, one of them anyway. Middleton's costar in the clip isn't his wife, Alizee Thevenet, but another love of his life: his beloved golden retriever, Isla.

Even if you've never seen Love Actually, chances are you're still familiar with the film's famous cue card scene. The scene, in which Andrew Lincoln's character, Mark, uses a series of cue cards to silently profess his love to Keira Knightley's character, Juliet, who happens to be his best friend's new wife (while he's on her doorstep and her husband/his best friend is mere feet away in the living room, no less), has been heavily debated in the years since the film's original release in 2003, but whether you love or hate it, it's hard to deny the moment's iconic status in pop culture.

Middleton and Isla recreated the memorable scene as part of a campaign for the nonprofit Dogs Trust and, instead of a declaration of secret love, Middleton's message in the video brings attention to the issue of pet abandonment.

"With any luck, by next year, there will be fewer dogs in shelters," one of the cards reads, with others adding, "But for now let me say, with hope and an agenda, because at Christmas you spread the word, dogs are for life—not just for Christmas."

And, while Lincoln's Love Actually character sticks to text for his cue card confession, Middleton's take on the scene including a card with pictures.

"There are plenty looking for a home including these ones," one card read before Middleton revealed another that included pictures and names of six adorable dogs up for adoption at the charity.

Dogs Trust shared the video on Instagram, along with a caption announcing that Middleton, a "longtime supporter" of the charity had officially become an ambassador for the nonprofit.

“Dogs love us unconditionally and in turn, it’s our responsibility to love & care for them back," a quote in the caption read. "When that isn’t possible, it’s charities like Dogs Trust who step in, and right now they need our support more than ever.”

In the comment section of the post, the official account for Middleton's dog food company James & Ella wrote, "Did you know? Love Actually is 21 years old now, and the phrase 'A dog is for life, not just for Christmas' is 45 years old! It still rings true today."

Middleton is a famous dog lover and outspoken pet advocate who regularly includes his six dogs in family pictures and videos he shares on social media. In addition to Isla, Middleton's fur-family includes four cocker spaniels—Zulu, Inka, Luna, and Nala—and one other golden retriever, Mabel.

He shared the story of his beloved dog Ella, who passed away in January 2023, in his memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which was released this fall.