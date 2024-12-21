James Middleton Recreated the Famous ‘Love Actually’ Cue Card Scene to Help Spread an Important Message
"Dogs are for life—not just for Christmas."
Just in time for the holidays, Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, has given us all a gift by recreating an iconic scene from a Christmas movie romance. Specifically, Middleton starred in a version of Love Actually's iconic cue card scene alongside the real-life love of his life—well, one of them anyway. Middleton's costar in the clip isn't his wife, Alizee Thevenet, but another love of his life: his beloved golden retriever, Isla.
Even if you've never seen Love Actually, chances are you're still familiar with the film's famous cue card scene. The scene, in which Andrew Lincoln's character, Mark, uses a series of cue cards to silently profess his love to Keira Knightley's character, Juliet, who happens to be his best friend's new wife (while he's on her doorstep and her husband/his best friend is mere feet away in the living room, no less), has been heavily debated in the years since the film's original release in 2003, but whether you love or hate it, it's hard to deny the moment's iconic status in pop culture.
Middleton and Isla recreated the memorable scene as part of a campaign for the nonprofit Dogs Trust and, instead of a declaration of secret love, Middleton's message in the video brings attention to the issue of pet abandonment.
"With any luck, by next year, there will be fewer dogs in shelters," one of the cards reads, with others adding, "But for now let me say, with hope and an agenda, because at Christmas you spread the word, dogs are for life—not just for Christmas."
And, while Lincoln's Love Actually character sticks to text for his cue card confession, Middleton's take on the scene including a card with pictures.
"There are plenty looking for a home including these ones," one card read before Middleton revealed another that included pictures and names of six adorable dogs up for adoption at the charity.
Dogs Trust shared the video on Instagram, along with a caption announcing that Middleton, a "longtime supporter" of the charity had officially become an ambassador for the nonprofit.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“Dogs love us unconditionally and in turn, it’s our responsibility to love & care for them back," a quote in the caption read. "When that isn’t possible, it’s charities like Dogs Trust who step in, and right now they need our support more than ever.”
In the comment section of the post, the official account for Middleton's dog food company James & Ella wrote, "Did you know? Love Actually is 21 years old now, and the phrase 'A dog is for life, not just for Christmas' is 45 years old! It still rings true today."
Middleton is a famous dog lover and outspoken pet advocate who regularly includes his six dogs in family pictures and videos he shares on social media. In addition to Isla, Middleton's fur-family includes four cocker spaniels—Zulu, Inka, Luna, and Nala—and one other golden retriever, Mabel.
He shared the story of his beloved dog Ella, who passed away in January 2023, in his memoir Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which was released this fall.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
30 Things Zendaya Would Probably Buy in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
From polished trench coats to sultry date-night dresses.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Fan-Favorite Royal Samuel Chatto Made a Rare Public Appearance for King Charles’ Pre-Christmas Lunch
Royal fans are obsessed with the attractive young royal, who is a grandnephew of the late Queen Elizabeth.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
There’s a Symbolic Meaning Behind Kate Middleton’s Recent Obsession with Bows in Fashion
A royal fashion expert says it could have a connection to Prince William.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
James Middleton Reveals How Princess Kate and Prince William Dodged Paparazzi at His Wedding Dinner
"It is challenging because the restaurant where we eat is quite exposed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton "Burst Into Tears" When Confronted by Princess Kate About His Depression
"Sometimes the closer someone is to you, the harder it can be for them to help."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton Says Group Therapy Was "Easier" for Sisters Kate and Pippa After Revealing Parents Initially Blamed Themselves for His Depression
The Princess of Wales's brother shared insights on family therapy in his new memoir.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton's Son Inigo Wears Clothes Donated by Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
"They are milestones, because my sisters remember when their child was wearing something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton Says Sister Kate and the Rest of His Family Are More Open About Mental Health After His Depression Battle
"I know they're proud of me for telling my story."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Hates Playing Card Games With the "Fiercely Competitive" Middleton Family
"William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Embarrassing Way Prince George and Princess Charlotte Helped Introduce Uncle James Middleton’s Now-Wife to Their Parents
Spoiler alert: There were lots of giggles and bedhead.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton Shares the Low-Key Way He Found Out Sister Kate Was Engaged to Prince William
"Did he deserve my sister? He had to earn my trust."
By Kristin Contino Published