Princess Kate Just Took a Trip to the Beach With George, Charlotte, and Louis

Since sharing news of her cancer diagnosis with the world, Princess Kate has only made a handful of public appearances. Earlier this month, Kate attended a Sunday service at Crathie Church, alongside her husband, Prince William, and their eldest son, Prince George. Fans were also delighted when the Princess of Wales took a July trip to Wimbledon to watch the men's tennis final with daughter Princess Charlotte. Now, some eagle-eyed locals have spotted the Wales family spending time at a beachside locale in Norfolk.

According to Hello! magazine, Kate Middleton and her three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, stepped out for some fish and chips in Thornham, Norfolk. Per the outlet, a vacation home owner told vacation destination Parkdean Resorts, "I was amazed when I arrived at Eric’s [Fish and Chip Shop] in Thornham and spotted Kate and the kids. We've been regulars at Eric’s for a while, so it’s fantastic to see the word spreading about how great it is. It is now officially 'fit for a royal!'"

Unfortunately, it's unclear what Kate and her family ordered, but royal fans will likely be flocking to the vacation destination even more now.

Princess Kate reportedly took her kids to buy fish and chips for dinner. (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

While Princess Kate has retreated from the royal spotlight in 2024, multiple reports have suggested she's trying to end the Royal Family's feud. Speaking to Closer , an unnamed source claimed Kate was trying to mend the relationship between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry. "In his view, the best course is to keep quiet and get on with their lives, but Kate is absolutely opposed to that way of thinking," the source explained. "As far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges."

Royal expert Christopher Andersen also claimed the Princess of Wales is keen to repair any fractured relationships in the family. "Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up," Andersen told Fox News. "It would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family's head."