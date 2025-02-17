Kate Middleton Shares Astounding Artwork by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales showcased her own artistic prowess with a delicate drawing.
After trading her BAFTAs gown for a luxe beach vacation bikini, Kate Middleton shared a personal Instagram post featuring adorable pictures drawn by her children.
Princess Kate is reportedly on vacation with her family on the Caribbean island of Mustique. However, the Princess of Wales still found time to share an Instagram post encouraging families to take part in creative activities together.
Kate shared four drawings of people's faces, each completely unique in its style. The Instagram post revealed that the drawings were created by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Princess Kate, as part of an initiative with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
"The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood," the Princess of Wales captioned her post. "These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us."
Princess Kate continued, "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and—most importantly—having lots of fun together!"
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Prince Louis's picture is drawn in bright red pen, and shows a girl with long hair. Princess Charlotte's drawing shows a person with long, multicolored hair, bright yellow eyeshadow, and a green shirt collar. Prince George's impressive line drawing shows a woman sitting in an armchair. Princess Kate's picture is an intricate drawing of a child's face.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
In a press release announcing the launch of a free activity pack from the National Portrait Gallery and Centre for Early Childhood, Kensington Palace shared, "When children engage in enjoyable activities with friends, family, and other caring adults, it not only allows them to have fun in the moment but can also help them to develop their social and emotional skills for the future." The statement continued, "Creative activities like arts and crafts can be great ways to spend time together, have fun, and nurture your relationships. They also encourage children to focus their thoughts, involve communicating with others, and help them to know themselves."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Explaining the artistic group activity, the press release said, "One idea is to sit down together and create portraits of one another. You can enjoy this activity in any way that is fun for you and the child you are with; you might want to draw, paint, or make a model out of things around the house to make your portrait." The statement continued, "The magic of this activity comes in really looking at and focusing on each other, connecting, and having fun together."
Clearly, the Prince and Princess of Wales's children are incredibly creative—although royal fans are still waiting on the release of Prince William's missing portrait.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Hailey Bieber Styles a Barn Jacket Like a Mini Dress
The model loves a pantsless moment.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Emma Stone Uses Her Louis Vuitton Gown as a Popcorn Bucket
Popcorn was scattered across the red carpet—just like in a movie theater.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
15 Japanese Series to Binge on Netflix While You Save Up For Your Next Trip to Tokyo
They're some of the streamer's most underrated shows.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kate Middleton Trades Her Red Carpet BAFTAs Gown for a Luxe Beach Vacation Bikini
She's skipping the awards ceremony for a private island loved by celebs.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William "Didn't Have a Romantic Bone in His Body" Before Falling in Love With Kate Middleton
"William also attempted to turn Kate's head with his sporting prowess."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Is Apparently the Most Popular in the World
There was a vote and everything.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why You'll Likely Never See One Photo of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
They aren't following in Prince William and Prince Harry's footsteps in one major way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Princess Kate Was Shouted at by Inmates During Prison Visit
The Princess of Wales visited HMP Styal to learn more about its program for new and expectant mothers.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Brings Back a Familiar Blazé Milano Coat After Palace's Rare Comment on Her Style
The Princess of Wales wore the same outfit during a hospital visit last month.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie's Son August Is Taking After Prince George in One Very Important Way
He's following in the future king's footsteps.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are Skipping the 2025 BAFTAs Because of Their Kids
The royals are raising some eyebrows with the last-minute no-show announcement.
By Kristin Contino Published