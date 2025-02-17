Kate Middleton Shares Astounding Artwork by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

After trading her BAFTAs gown for a luxe beach vacation bikini, Kate Middleton shared a personal Instagram post featuring adorable pictures drawn by her children.

Princess Kate is reportedly on vacation with her family on the Caribbean island of Mustique. However, the Princess of Wales still found time to share an Instagram post encouraging families to take part in creative activities together.

Kate shared four drawings of people's faces, each completely unique in its style. The Instagram post revealed that the drawings were created by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Princess Kate, as part of an initiative with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

"The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood," the Princess of Wales captioned her post. "These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us."

Princess Kate continued, "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and—most importantly—having lots of fun together!"

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Prince Louis's picture is drawn in bright red pen, and shows a girl with long hair. Princess Charlotte's drawing shows a person with long, multicolored hair, bright yellow eyeshadow, and a green shirt collar. Prince George's impressive line drawing shows a woman sitting in an armchair. Princess Kate's picture is an intricate drawing of a child's face.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

In a press release announcing the launch of a free activity pack from the National Portrait Gallery and Centre for Early Childhood, Kensington Palace shared, "When children engage in enjoyable activities with friends, family, and other caring adults, it not only allows them to have fun in the moment but can also help them to develop their social and emotional skills for the future." The statement continued, "Creative activities like arts and crafts can be great ways to spend time together, have fun, and nurture your relationships. They also encourage children to focus their thoughts, involve communicating with others, and help them to know themselves."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Explaining the artistic group activity, the press release said, "One idea is to sit down together and create portraits of one another. You can enjoy this activity in any way that is fun for you and the child you are with; you might want to draw, paint, or make a model out of things around the house to make your portrait." The statement continued, "The magic of this activity comes in really looking at and focusing on each other, connecting, and having fun together."

Clearly, the Prince and Princess of Wales's children are incredibly creative—although royal fans are still waiting on the release of Prince William's missing portrait.