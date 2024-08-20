Princess Kate "May Never Return" to Her Full-Time Royal Duties

2024 has been far from easy for Princess Kate, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March. While sources have suggested that the Princess of Wales is remaining "very calm" while undergoing preventative cancer treatment, others have called 2024 the "toughest year" of Kate and Prince William's lives. Now, a new report has suggested Kate might eschew full-time royal duties altogether.

According to an insider who spoke to RadarOnline.com, Kate Middleton "may never return" to her full-time role within the royal family. The same source suggested that Princess Kate would "reevaluate" her role and the amount of duties she would resume following her cancer treatment.

The outlet also quoted journalist Dan Wootton, who explained, "Catherine remains seriously unwell, is continuing her chemotherapy treatment and, while she is very conscious of her role, her priorities have understandably changed significantly."

Kate Middleton "may never return" to her full-time role within the royal family. (Image credit: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

RadarOnline.com's insider also suggested that the Princess of Wales would "prioritize her patronages" upon her return to the public eye. However, they also noted that Kate may have a reduced schedule when she comes back, saying, "[W]e’re not going to see a laid out series of engagements so if she can’t make one there’ll be a big drama about it."

While Kate's role may change following her diagnosis, she's still a central part of the Royal Family. Speaking to OK! magazine , renowned BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke of Kate's future as Queen, which she is reportedly ready for. "I think you have to be quite tough to survive—and thrive—in the Royal Family," Bond told the publication. "It must be easy to be rather intimidated by the hierarchical system of the Palace."

The Princess of Wales will reportedly "prioritize her patronages" upon her return. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

According to Bond, Princess Kate has confidence in herself as the future Queen, and all that the role will entail. The royal expert told OK!, "Catherine has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land."

Bond continued, "And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come."

Regardless of whether Kate returns to her royal duties on a full-time basis, fans will be delighted to welcome the Princess back.