Do Princess Kate and Prince William Take George, Charlotte, and Louis Trick-or-Treating?

Here's how the royals celebrate Halloween.

Kate Middleton wears a long-sleeved polka dot dress while Prince William wears a suit jacket with a red sweater, as they hold hands with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

It was recently reported that Princess Kate would be taking two weeks away from her official royal duties to spend time with her children. As Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on a two-week break from school over Halloween, royal fans are likely wondering how the family's celebrates spooky season.

While trick-or-treating is legal in the U.K., LBC reports that the tradition is far less common than it is in the United States. The Sun also notes that the police can be contacted should any "anti-social behavior" arise from trick-or-treaters. But according to Hello! magazine, Kate Middleton does take her children trick-or-treating on October 31 to mark the fun occasion.

An article published by Hello! in January 2023 included a photo of Princess Kate standing at the gates of a house with George, Charlotte, and Louis. According to the outlet, the photo was posted by Jay Rutland, Tamara Ecclestone's husband.

Rutland captioned the photo, "For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are… This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween."

Prince William wears a navy suit and Kate Middleton wears a long green coat and brown heeled boots and a green hat while they take their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to church

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Hello! also noted that Rutland took part in an Instagram Q&A and was asked about the Prince and Princess of Wales. "William is warm, engaging and friendly," he reportedly replied. "Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating.' Very friendly and down-to-earth."

Kate and William have since moved their family outside of London, making Adelaide Cottage in Windsor their main residence. They reportedly moved to their Windsor property so as to be closer to Queen Elizabeth in her final months.

Speaking to People, one source said of Kate and William's family, "Those children look pretty happy with life." They continued, "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings—and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

So there you have it—sometimes the royals really are just like us, especially when it comes to Halloween.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸