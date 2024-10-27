It was recently reported that Princess Kate would be taking two weeks away from her official royal duties to spend time with her children. As Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on a two-week break from school over Halloween, royal fans are likely wondering how the family's celebrates spooky season.

While trick-or-treating is legal in the U.K., LBC reports that the tradition is far less common than it is in the United States. The Sun also notes that the police can be contacted should any "anti-social behavior" arise from trick-or-treaters. But according to Hello! magazine, Kate Middleton does take her children trick-or-treating on October 31 to mark the fun occasion.

An article published by Hello! in January 2023 included a photo of Princess Kate standing at the gates of a house with George, Charlotte, and Louis. According to the outlet, the photo was posted by Jay Rutland, Tamara Ecclestone's husband.

Rutland captioned the photo, "For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are… This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Hello! also noted that Rutland took part in an Instagram Q&A and was asked about the Prince and Princess of Wales. "William is warm, engaging and friendly," he reportedly replied. "Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating.' Very friendly and down-to-earth."

Kate and William have since moved their family outside of London, making Adelaide Cottage in Windsor their main residence. They reportedly moved to their Windsor property so as to be closer to Queen Elizabeth in her final months.

Speaking to People, one source said of Kate and William's family, "Those children look pretty happy with life." They continued, "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings—and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

So there you have it—sometimes the royals really are just like us, especially when it comes to Halloween.