Princess Kate Is Preparing for a Halloween Break With Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales is spending some quality time with her kids this spooky season.
Princess Kate made a return to her official royal duties last month, after announcing she'd completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment. While she slowly eases herself back into work, the Princess of Wales is reportedly taking some time off over Halloween for an important reason.
Kate Middleton shares three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—with husband Prince William. All three kids are on a break from school, which lasts from October 18 right through until November 4. As a result, George, Charlotte, and Louis will be spending some quality time with their mom, People reported. As the school vacation encompasses Halloween, it seems likely that Kate and William's kids will enjoy the spooky holiday.
George, Charlotte, and Louis all attend Lambrook School where they're day pupils. While Prince William and Prince Harry attended boarding school when they were young, Kate and William's kids all return home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor every day.
Having announced her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate shared an emotional health update on Instagram in September.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the Princess of Wales wrote in the caption. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family." She continued, "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she noted. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate also shared how her family had been dealing with her cancer diagnosis, writing, "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."
She continued, "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
