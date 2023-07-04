Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana-Inspired Mint Green Blazer at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton channeled the late Princess Diana in her latest Wimbledon look. Princess Kate attended the tennis match to support Brit, Katie Boulter.

She wore a mint green Balmain blazer on her surprise visit to this year's championship. The outfit was complete with bright white lapels, a double-breasted design, flat white buttons, decorative pockets, and a white cuff detail. The look paid homage to Princess Diana due to its chic '90s style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Kate took her seat on Court 18. Soon after, she changed locations due to the rainy weather. To shield herself from the elements, she used a green and purple umbrella that went with her outfit.

Kate often chooses to honor her late mother-in-law in subtle ways—like her Wimbledon fashion choice this year. She rarely speaks in public about Princess Diana. However, this year she made heartwarming remarks while chatting outside the Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, on April 27.

"It’s the same ring and it’s exactly the same size as when I tried it on,” Kate said of a sapphire engagement ring that once belonged to Diana. “It’s very special. What an honor to be able to wear it. I never, sadly, got to meet her."

"She’d be brilliant,” she continued about how the former Princess of Wales would be as a grandmother. “We miss her every day.”