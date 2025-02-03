How Prince William Has Found a "Traditional Family" in the Middletons: "When Things Go Wrong, They Pull Together"
Royal expert Ingrid Seward shared how the Wales family relies on Carole Middleton as a "rock."
Prince William and Kate Middleton are famously close to her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, along with siblings Pippa and James. Whether it's showing up to support the Princess of Wales at her annual Christmas carol concert or sharing laughs with William at Royal Ascot, the Middletons—especially Carole—have become a steady fixture in royal life. According to Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, the Prince of Wales has come to rely on his mother-in-law just as much as his wife does.
"Carole has always been a rock for Kate, especially this past year—she's been amazing," Seward told Hello! Indeed, Princess Kate has been supported by her family as she's recovered from cancer, with Carole playing a leading role in helping take care of her daughter and grandkids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Noting that "strength" would be the word she'd use to describe the Middleton matriarch, the royal biographer gave quite the colorful description of Carole. "I imagine her as a sort of pioneer woman driving a wagon with a rifle at her feet, and three children in the back, fighting off any enemy," she said. "Basically, that's what she's been doing all her life, isn't it?"
However, Kate and the kids aren't the only ones being looked after by "pioneer woman" Carole. "The Middletons are a traditional family, which is why William enjoyed being around them so much," Seward noted.
Having grown up with the rules and complicated protocol surrounding the Royal Family, being part of a "normal" unit like the Middletons must come as a refreshing change of pace for the Prince of Wales. And as much as The King might enjoy his grandkids,
"Kate’s got a very, very close family,” William said in his 2010 engagement interview with Kate. “I get on really well with them, and I’m very lucky that they’ve been so supportive." He went on to call Mr. and Mrs. Middleton "really loving and caring and really fun," adding the couple had been "really welcoming" and made him feel like "a part of the family."
Seward told Hello! that Carole has a caring, yet take-charge personality. "When things go wrong, they pull together under Carole's direction," the author said. "She is the matriarch of this family and they all take her advice because they have great respect for their mum."
Although Carole has admitted that press intrusion wore on her family during the early days of William and Kate's relationship, she's gone on to become more comfortable taking part in aspects of royal life. Michael and Carole even made a surprising cameo in Princess Kate's cancer update video in September 2024 as they played games with their grandkids.
The mom of three and grandma of seven does, however, thrive helping out behind the scenes.
"Carole is a really helpful, practical and unflappable mum and grandmother," Seward said. "Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it; she’s very proactive. When William went back to royal duties, she was doing the school run and probably doing things like filling the freezer with the kids' favorite foods."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
