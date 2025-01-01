Kate Middleton Didn't Seem Very Pleased When Queen Camilla Instructed Her How to Take Care of Princess Charlotte and Prince George
"Take her!"
It was previously reported that Kate Middleton told King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II that she wouldn't "be rushed" when it comes to her kids. While Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all members of the Royal Family, Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly making their own parenting rules. Hence, it makes sense that Princess Kate wouldn't take too kindly to receiving instructions from Queen Camilla regarding Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed a terse exchange between Kate and Camilla when they attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral and committal service on September 19, 2022.
According to OK! magazine, lip reader Jeremy Freeman noted that, at one point during the event, Prince George seemed to be trying to pinch his sister, Princess Charlotte. Visibly upset, Princess Charlotte apparently shouted, "Ow!" and turned to look at George. Per Freeman, Queen Camilla reacted to the exchange, and allegedly told Kate, "Take her!"
As reported by the Express, viewers apparently noticed the altercation, with one individual writing on social media, "Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at The Queen Consort, Camilla!"
While lip reader Freeman didn't recount Princess Kate's response, it would seem as though she didn't take too kindly to the strict instruction. However, it's unclear whether Kate responded to Camilla's alleged comments or not.
Royal biographer Tom Quinn previously spoke to The Daily Beast about Princess Kate's parenting methods. "I have heard that Kate has been very good at both accepting the way the system works, but also slightly subversively modifying it," Quinn told the outlet. "[Kate] insisted that William was involved in bedtime, reading to the kids and bathing them, and they split the school run."
Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly declined to have servants to permanently care for their children. "I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," a source told the Daily Mail. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they've finished eating and helping with tidying up. There's no preferential treatment."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Travis Kelce Will Move With Taylor Swift "Anywhere She Wants" to Start a Family After He Retires from the NFL
A source close to the Swift and Kelce says the way the Kansas City Chiefs' season plays out over the next few months will likely determine what the next few years look like for the couple.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Rihanna Sang Two of Her Own Songs from 2016 at Karaoke in NYC
Fans had mixed reactions to her performances of 'Anti' tracks "Needed Me" and "Sex With Me" over the weekend.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Duchess Meghan Urges Everyone to "Leave Room for Magic" in Her Extremely Relatable New Year's Resolutions
She also noted the "unladylike" habit she wanted to break.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Overcame a "Very Frightening" Year Due to Princess Kate's Cancer Diagnosis
"They're bound by the situation they're in."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Queen Camilla's Rarely Seen Sister Has Been Her "Rock" After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
The "perfect" sisters have been inseparable since their youth.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Her Siblings Reunited Over the Holidays so Their Children Could "Spend Time Together"
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis remain close to their cousins, Princess Kate's brother has revealed.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The "Unusual" Hobby Enjoyed by Queen Camilla Until Tragedy Struck in 2024
The Queen recently revealed the unexpected activity in a personal letter to an author.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Subtle Sign Proving That Princess Charlotte "Idolizes" Her Mom Princess Kate
"There is something very endearing about it," an expert shared.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton "Leaned on" Two Family Members "Very Hard" During Her "Darkest Days," Says Royal Expert
"They have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The 6 Most Shocking Royal Stories of 2024
From those Kate Middleton conspiracy theories to Norway's shocking rape allegations.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Are Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte Allowed to Keep Gifts From Royal Fans?
The little royals were spoiled with treats on Christmas Day—but the rules regarding gifts are pretty strict.
By Amy Mackelden Published