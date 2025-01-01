Kate Middleton Didn't Seem Very Pleased When Queen Camilla Instructed Her How to Take Care of Princess Charlotte and Prince George

"Take her!"

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Duchess Sophie all wear black at Queen Elizabeth&#039;s State Funeral on September 19, 2022
It was previously reported that Kate Middleton told King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II that she wouldn't "be rushed" when it comes to her kids. While Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all members of the Royal Family, Princess Kate and Prince William are reportedly making their own parenting rules. Hence, it makes sense that Princess Kate wouldn't take too kindly to receiving instructions from Queen Camilla regarding Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed a terse exchange between Kate and Camilla when they attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral and committal service on September 19, 2022.

According to OK! magazine, lip reader Jeremy Freeman noted that, at one point during the event, Prince George seemed to be trying to pinch his sister, Princess Charlotte. Visibly upset, Princess Charlotte apparently shouted, "Ow!" and turned to look at George. Per Freeman, Queen Camilla reacted to the exchange, and allegedly told Kate, "Take her!"

Prince George allegedly pinched Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Queen Camilla reportedly instructed Princess Kate about George and Charlotte.

As reported by the Express, viewers apparently noticed the altercation, with one individual writing on social media, "Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at The Queen Consort, Camilla!"

While lip reader Freeman didn't recount Princess Kate's response, it would seem as though she didn't take too kindly to the strict instruction. However, it's unclear whether Kate responded to Camilla's alleged comments or not.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly had a brief altercation.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen with the Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Royal biographer Tom Quinn previously spoke to The Daily Beast about Princess Kate's parenting methods. "I have heard that Kate has been very good at both accepting the way the system works, but also slightly subversively modifying it," Quinn told the outlet. "[Kate] insisted that William was involved in bedtime, reading to the kids and bathing them, and they split the school run."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly declined to have servants to permanently care for their children. "I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," a source told the Daily Mail. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they've finished eating and helping with tidying up. There's no preferential treatment."

