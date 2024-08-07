As the mother of three young children, Princess Kate must be very busy on a daily basis. However, according to one royal expert, the princess told the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III that she would be raising her kids on her own terms.

Robert Jobson, royal expert and author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, spoke to Hello! magazine about Kate's approach to motherhood. "With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was—now the King—that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do," Jobson explained. Basically, the princess stood up to the royal family to ensure her kids would be raised the way she wanted. Kate, of course, is raising three children with husband Prince William—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Jobson praised Princess Kate's bravery, as standing up to a monarch is no mean feat. "That takes quite a lot of courage, because you're in a very alien world," he told the publication. "But I think she realizes that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first."

Princess Charlotte and her mom Princess Kate attend Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kensington Palace announced in March 2024 that Princess Kate had been diagnosed with a cancer. Since then, the royal has kept a low profile, but according to Jobson, Kate's focus has remained on her children.

"Her children are very, very young," he told the publication. "This is a time she won't get back again." He also explained that Kate's future as the queen is already mapped out. As a result, it's more important than ever that she spends as much time with her kids as she can, before duty takes over. "The difference between her and other people is that, in your career, you may have different phases," he said. "With her career, it's only going to get more and more official."

According to reports, Prince William and Princess Kate are set to spend the summer in Balmoral with their children and the rest of the royal family.