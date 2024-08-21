Princess Kate "Can't Simply Forget" Her Friendship with Prince Harry
"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch."
Before the royal family feud erupted, Prince Harry was extremely close with his sister-in-law, Princess Kate. In fact, Prince Harry was regularly seen with his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, and the trio appeared to be on good terms. Sadly, the recent royal family rift seems to have changed Harry's connection with Kate and William. But according to a new report, Princess Kate hasn't forgotten what a good friend Prince Harry was to her.
As reported by Closer (via GB News), a royal expert has claimed that Kate "can’t simply forget" the "kindness" Prince Harry has shown her. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly a source of support for Princess Kate, and "used to help" her when she was "feeling down."
The source also revealed, "Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring."
Even though Prince Harry appears to have fallen out with many royal family members, Princess Kate hasn't necessarily given up on him. "And the fact is, she and Harry shared some wonderful times together, he was very much a brother figure in the true sense of the word," the source told Closer.
According to the outlet's source, Prince Harry made sure Princess Kate felt comfortable within the royal family from the very beginning. "Back when she first started dating William, it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease," the source claimed. "She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out."
The source also suggested that Kate holds no ill towards Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. In fact, the insider claimed that the Princess of Wales could held mend broken familial relationships. "[S]he doesn’t blame him for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect William to do exactly the same thing if the roles were reversed," the source alleged.
As for what the future holds, the source suggested: "There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince George May Be Introduced to "Gruesome" Hunting Tradition in Balmoral
"Traditionally, the blood of a hunter's first kill is spread on their face."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Cardi B Gives Summer’s Most Controversial Red Nail Trend an On-Brand Update
Just look at that stiletto shape.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Says Fashion Empowers Her as a Woman
“I’m always really proud to be unapologetically myself.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince George May Be Introduced to "Gruesome" Hunting Tradition in Balmoral
"Traditionally, the blood of a hunter's first kill is spread on their face."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Shares Rare Health Update During Southport Visit
The monarch made the brief revelation to a member of the public.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlotte Just Went on a London Shopping Trip with Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise
"There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry May Never "Regain the Trust" with Prince William and Princess Kate
"The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Is the "Stronger Partner" in Prince Harry Marriage, Royal Expert Claims
"I believe from what I've heard from friends of his that he is very happy in California."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate "May Never Return" to Her Full-Time Royal Duties
The Princess of Wales will reportedly "reevaluate" her role within the royal family.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Preparing for Her "Destiny" as Queen with "Common Sense" and "Strength"
"She has a right to make her views known."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Allegedly Doesn't Want Prince Harry at His Future Coronation
"Harry simply cannot do without his brother."
By Amy Mackelden Published