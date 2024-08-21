Princess Kate "Can't Simply Forget" Her Friendship with Prince Harry

Before the royal family feud erupted, Prince Harry was extremely close with his sister-in-law, Princess Kate. In fact, Prince Harry was regularly seen with his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, and the trio appeared to be on good terms. Sadly, the recent royal family rift seems to have changed Harry's connection with Kate and William. But according to a new report, Princess Kate hasn't forgotten what a good friend Prince Harry was to her.

As reported by Closer (via GB News), a royal expert has claimed that Kate "can’t simply forget" the "kindness" Prince Harry has shown her. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly a source of support for Princess Kate, and "used to help" her when she was "feeling down."

The source also revealed, "Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring."

The Duke of Sussex was reportedly a source of support for Princess Kate. (Image credit: Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Even though Prince Harry appears to have fallen out with many royal family members, Princess Kate hasn't necessarily given up on him. "And the fact is, she and Harry shared some wonderful times together, he was very much a brother figure in the true sense of the word," the source told Closer.

According to the outlet's source, Prince Harry made sure Princess Kate felt comfortable within the royal family from the very beginning. "Back when she first started dating William, it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease," the source claimed. "She can’t simply forget all that because of this falling out."

The source also suggested that Kate holds no ill towards Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. In fact, the insider claimed that the Princess of Wales could held mend broken familial relationships. "[S]he doesn’t blame him for taking his wife’s side, because she would expect William to do exactly the same thing if the roles were reversed," the source alleged.

As for what the future holds, the source suggested: "There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."