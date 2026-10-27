While the Golden State Valkyries won, Reese still scored a style slam dunk by adding the recognizable clutch to her sidelines step-and-repeat. The 24-year-old got in the game-ready zone in a black "Protect Black Women" T-shirt, matching flared leggings, slim sunglasses, and leather Chanel flip-flops. She finished the look with the familiar top-flap purse in "Knicks Orange."
Between the faux ostrich finish and the borderline blinding shade of orange, the It bag might be too bold for trendsetters who aren't sitting courtside at Knicks games. But Reese isn't a stranger to colorful accessories: In May, she wore vintage Dior denim with a clementine-colored Chanel Flap Bag.
Fast forward to the start of the 2026-27 season, and Woods debuted the same silhouette in cool-toned snakeskin, black and white croc, and gold ostrich, which also owns a special spot in her archives. “I do have a gold bag that I wore to the first game,” she shared on The Today Show. “It’s a gold version of the lucky bag. It’s to honor the trophy of them winning, being champions.”
What's more, it hasn't sold out online yet, either. (It will also be available IRL at the Woods by Jordyn NYC pop-up on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.)
Woods by Jordyn
Limited Edition Tux Clutch Mini in 'Trophy Gold’
With a bag this "lucky," it would be a crime to rob other basketball teams of its tournament-winning touch. “As an entrepreneur, I would love to be able to create a moment like that again, but it’s not something you can force. It has to just happen," she told Marie Clairelast month.
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Should Reese need a more on-the-nose tribute to her team, whose colors are red, gray, and white, Woods by Jordyn created the $155 Tux Clutch Mini in Atlanta Dream white, which features the same east-west shape, ostrich texture, and detachable strap as the good luck-charm bag.
Woods by Jordyn
Tux Clutch Mini White Ostrich
While you await the "lucky" bag's next appearance (and the Knicks' new good luck charm), shop the other courtside-tested shades below.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.