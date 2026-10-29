This Surprise Swedish Royal Jewelry Auction "Goes Against Everything the King Stands For," Per Insiders

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden sadly lost two of his four sisters in recent years, with Princess Birgitta dying in 2024 and Princess Désirée passing earlier this year. Birgitta, who was a mother of three, spent the last three decades of her life on the Spanish island of Mallorca and was called a "colorful and outspoken person” by her brother the King. But Carl Gustaf is reportedly angered by her family's recent decision to auction off his late sister’s jewels.
Several pieces of jewelry owned by Princess Birgitta will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s, including a massive sapphire and diamond necklace and matching earrings that were a wedding gift of Carl Gustaf and Birgitta’s mother, Princess Sibylla.
Other pieces up for sale are an heirloom pearl necklace and a pink sapphire brooch, as well as Princess Birgitta's christening gift from Prince Bertil, which dates from the mid-19th century.
Swedish women’s magazine Svensk Damtidning spoke with historianHerman Lindqvist about the auction, who said he’s “sure” that King Carl Gustaf—who is reported to have not been given warning about the auction—is upset about the decision.
“Personal valuables that are tied to personal memories should not be sold in that way,” he said. “Then it can be done more discreetly and privately.”
"The king is so conservative that this goes completely against his values," Svensk Damtidning's editor-in-chief, Johan T. Lindwall, says. "Selling his mother's jewelry at auction goes against everything the king stands for."
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The editor added that he doesn't "think it's out of the question that the king himself will buy back his mother's jewelry" during the auction. "It's rather very likely as they have great sentimental value for the king," he continued.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.