Princess Madeleine Shares “Winter Vibes with a Side of Self-Care” from the Ski Slopes

Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared some of her favorite winter self-care tips, straight from the ski slopes, in her recent Instagram posts. Sharing her “winter vibes with a side of self-care,” Princess Madeleine took to MinLen’s social media to share her favorite ways to survive the chilly -17 degree temperatures: “hot chocolate, fluffy marshmallows and the perfect lip care.”

Princess Madeleine showed off a giant, warming mug of hot cocoa laden with whipped cream and pink and white marshmallows, perfect for warming up after a long day of skiing. A few days earlier, she shared her “secret tip for days on the ski slope,” sharing MinLen’s Liptastic Balm.

“Whether you’re hitting the slopes or simply enjoying the winter air, the cold can leave your lips feeling dry and chapped,” the post said. Princess Madeleine shared a video promoting the product right on the snowing mountains, wearing Oakley ski goggles and a warm ski coat. “Take it from Madeleine: Lips need extra care in the cold and this balm has you covered!” MinLen’s Instagram post said.

In December, Princess Madeleine took to the brand’s instagram page again to share her favorite traditions and Christmas activities, using photos right from her own camera roll. The princess shared her love of “Swedish-inspired rituals”⁠, “quiet time by the fireplace⁠”, and special moments spent with her children.

MinLen shared Princess Madeleine’s winter tips on their official Instagram page. The natural skincare brand is a collaboration between Weleda and Princess Madeleine. "Our goal is to promote good care routines from an early age—with high-quality products, an irresistibly natural scent, and a touch of Scandinavian beauty,” the princess said of the collection.