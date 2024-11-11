King Charles Was Accused of Being Too "Woke" By Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Johnson "went in quite hard" on Charles, per a new book.
Boris Johnson was known for his contentious stances on a range of issues during his stint as Britain's Prime Minister, but now a new book revealed what the politician really thought about "woke" King Charles's viewpoints on the U.K.'s colonial past.
In his forthcoming book Out: How Brexit Got Done And The Tories Were Undone, political writer Tim Shipman detailed how Johnson disagreed with The King on addressing slavery.
Johnson was in office before Queen Elizabeth died and Charles had taken the throne, but the then-Prince of Wales made his thoughts about one government stance quite clear. Per the book (via GB News), "Charles had described the conservative government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as 'appalling.'"
The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) was being held in Kigali, Rwanda in 2022, and according to Shipman, Charles was concerned that Johnson's deportation policy would create unnecessary "tension" at the event.
At the time, Prince Charles "revealed that he wanted to respond to the widespread fury about colonialism unleashed by the Black Lives Matter campaign, by acknowledging the evils of slavery." However, this didn't go down well with Johnson.
"Johnson, despairing that even the monarchy had been captured by woke ideology, was blunt," per Shipman, who wrote that the former Prime Minister admitted he "went in pretty hard" on Charles for putting his nose into governmental policies.
As for the royal, Shipman claims that he told Johnson, "Well maybe, inadvertently, without intention I may have said something."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
During CHOGM 2022, Charles said, "I cannot describe the depth of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact."
This isn't the first revelation about Boris Johnson in recent weeks; according to the politician's memoir, Unleashed (via the Daily Mail), he was asked to give Prince Harry a "manly pep talk" to convince him to stay as a senior member of the Royal Family.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
The Best Shows This Fall Aren't on Streaming—They’re Network Procedurals
'Elsbeth,' 'High Potential,' and 'Matlock' have ushered in a new era of can’t-miss TV, committed to centering female stories.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Rihanna Hints She's Retiring From Music and Moving on to More "Authentic" Projects
"I always say music was the thing that got the attention, but God had other plans for me."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Was “Solicitous and Protective” of Princess Kate During Remembrance Day Event
"It is connected to what he said about this being a 'brutal' year."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps With 'Paddington in Peru' Cameo
"We don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Is Being Replaced at Royal Events as She's Too Sick to Attend After Australia Visit
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
What Are the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster and Why Are They Controversial With the Royals Right Now?
King Charles and Prince William are facing some heat over their finances.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is Finally "Listening" to Prince Harry
"Maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate's "Tough" Year Strengthened Their Bond With King Charles
"His wife and father have both had operations and then both been subsequently diagnosed with cancer."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Trying to Manage Her "Stress Levels" Amid Cancer-Free Status
"She's not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Once Saw the Ghost of Queen Elizabeth I at Windsor Castle
A paranormal historian claims every royal residence is haunted.
By Kristin Contino Published