Prince Harry Reunites With King Charles During His U.K. Return After Royal Experts Suggested "Reconciliation Is Within Reach"
The Duke of Sussex arrived at Clarence House in London for a long-awaited reunion with his father.
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 for several official engagements and to pay tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the third anniversary of her death. It was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex would potentially be reuniting with his estranged father, King Charles, during the trip. On Sept. 10, a royal editor confirmed Prince Harry's arrival at Charles's home, suggesting that the pair might finally be repairing their relationship.
ITV News's royal editor, Chris Ship, shared footage of Prince Harry's car arriving at King Charles's London residence, Clarence House on Sept. 10. Ship's caption explained, "Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House. Seems the meeting with his father, King Charles is ON. Harry arrived at 5:20 [p.m. BST]." Ship continued, "He has an engagement in the city this evening. So it won't be a long meeting…"
Prince Harry previously saw his father in February 2024, after learning of Charles's cancer diagnosis. Since then, the father and son haven't spent any time together during the Duke of Sussex's U.K. trips.
Even Harry himself has referenced a possible reunion with his dad, telling the BBC, "I would love reconciliation with my family." He continued, "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."
In August, a royal source suggested that a "reconciliation" wasn't totally out of the question. "It's clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen," the source told the Mirror. "Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry."
Royal fans will, of course, be eagerly awaiting an update regarding Prince Harry and King Charles's meeting.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.