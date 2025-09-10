Prince Harry Reunites With King Charles During His U.K. Return After Royal Experts Suggested "Reconciliation Is Within Reach"

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 for several official engagements and to pay tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the third anniversary of her death. It was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex would potentially be reuniting with his estranged father, King Charles, during the trip. On Sept. 10, a royal editor confirmed Prince Harry's arrival at Charles's home, suggesting that the pair might finally be repairing their relationship.

ITV News's royal editor, Chris Ship, shared footage of Prince Harry's car arriving at King Charles's London residence, Clarence House on Sept. 10. Ship's caption explained, "Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House. Seems the meeting with his father, King Charles is ON. Harry arrived at 5:20 [p.m. BST]." Ship continued, "He has an engagement in the city this evening. So it won't be a long meeting…"

Prince Harry arriving at Clarence House on September 10, 2025. (Image credit: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

Prince Harry previously saw his father in February 2024, after learning of Charles's cancer diagnosis. Since then, the father and son haven't spent any time together during the Duke of Sussex's U.K. trips.

Even Harry himself has referenced a possible reunion with his dad, telling the BBC , "I would love reconciliation with my family." He continued, "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."

Prince Harry visiting the U.K. on Sept. 9, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In August, a royal source suggested that a "reconciliation" wasn't totally out of the question. "It's clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen," the source told the Mirror . "Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry."

"Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans will, of course, be eagerly awaiting an update regarding Prince Harry and King Charles's meeting.