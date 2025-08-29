Insider Suggests "Reconciliation Is Within Reach" for Prince Harry and King Charles Ahead of Duke's Return to the U.K.

Prince Harry is returning home for a cause close to his heart this September, with the Duke of Sussex confirmed to attend the 20th annual WellChild Awards in London. The awards will be held on September 8—the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death—and have been an important part of the duke's life and charity work for years. As his trip approaches, a source has told the Mirror that Prince Harry and King Charles—who are currently estranged—could reunite for the first time in more than a year.

The Duke of Sussex last saw his father in February 2024 after The King revealed his cancer diagnosis. While the pair have not seen each other during Harry's other trips to the U.K. in the past 18 months, Harry said in a May BBC interview that he is open to the idea. "I would love reconciliation with my family," he revealed. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."

Now, a source in the United States has told the Mirror that a reunion could be in the books this September. "It’s clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen," the insider said. "Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry."

King Charles and Prince Harry are seen during Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King and Prince Harry are seen during the 2018 International Year Of The Reef event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A major issue between father and son has been Prince Harry's court battle to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security while he's visiting the U.K. The Duke of Sussex lost his appeal in May, telling the BBC that his father "won't speak to me because of this security stuff." The duke added, "There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," but expressed a desire to put the past behind them.

This summer, Prince Harry's chief communications officer met with The King’s communications secretary during a trip to London—a move that was seen as a step in the right direction.

With The King currently staying at Balmoral, it's unclear whether the Duke of Sussex will be invited to visit Scotland during his trip next month. However, the same source told the Mirror that there is "hope" for a meeting.

"For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach," the insider said. "Prince Harry's team and the palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the duke returns to London in September."