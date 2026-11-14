Princess Kate and Prince William Share a Special Message for "Selfless" King Charles on His 78th Birthday

"Really what I was trying to do is invest in the future..."

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King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all wear black while looking somber
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On November 14, King Charles celebrated his 78th birthday. Surprisingly, the monarch chose a "selfless" way to spend his birthday, according to one report, while Princess Kate and Prince William sent a special message to The King.

As reported by Woman and Home, King Charles is "selflessly shining a spotlight on others" in honor of his birthday. Notably, The King appears in a new episode of "Rocket Hour," Apple Music's radio show hosted by Sir Elton John, which "highlights the important work of The King's Trust," per the outlet.

Instead of focusing on himself, Charles opted to use his birthday to promote the incredible work carried out by the charity.

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"It is wonderful to see the difference that can be made through [The King's] Trust's programs to people's self-confidence and self-belief," the monarch explained on John's show. "Really what I was trying to do is invest in the future. But particularly investing in talent."

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As well as using the occasion to promote his charity, King Charles is reportedly "celebrating his birthday privately today, most likely with his wife, Queen Camilla," per the Express.

In honor of The King's 78th birthday, Princess Kate and Prince William posted a special message on their Instagram account, saying, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"

The pair also reshared a photo of Charles with Elton John, adding further weight to the monarch's promotion of the important work carried out by The King's Trust.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on a royal tour of Antigua

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kin Cheung-Pool)

Per the charity's official website, "At The King's Trust, we believe that every young person should have the chance to succeed, no matter their background or the challenges they are facing...We help young people from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn, and earn."

Clearly, King Charles wants to take every opportunity to redirect the focus to the causes he values the most.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.