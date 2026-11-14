Princess Kate and Prince William Share a Special Message for "Selfless" King Charles on His 78th Birthday

As reported by Woman and Home, King Charles is "selflessly shining a spotlight on others" in honor of his birthday. Notably, The King appears in a new episode of "Rocket Hour," Apple Music's radio show hosted by Sir Elton John, which "highlights the important work of The King's Trust," per the outlet.
Instead of focusing on himself, Charles opted to use his birthday to promote the incredible work carried out by the charity.
"It is wonderful to see the difference that can be made through [The King's] Trust's programs to people's self-confidence and self-belief," the monarch explained on John's show. "Really what I was trying to do is invest in the future. But particularly investing in talent."
As well as using the occasion to promote his charity, King Charles is reportedly "celebrating his birthday privately today, most likely with his wife, Queen Camilla," per the Express.
In honor of The King's 78th birthday, Princess Kate and Prince William posted a special message on their Instagram account, saying, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!"
The pair also reshared a photo of Charles with Elton John, adding further weight to the monarch's promotion of the important work carried out by The King's Trust.
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Per the charity's official website, "At The King's Trust, we believe that every young person should have the chance to succeed, no matter their background or the challenges they are facing...We help young people from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn, and earn."
Clearly, King Charles wants to take every opportunity to redirect the focus to the causes he values the most.