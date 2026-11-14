Someone Alert Gossip Girl! Blair Waldorf Just Wore a $45 Cardigan From Target

The actor stole the show at a launch party celebrating the retailer's cashmere collection—a first for the chain. For the event, she wore a Cashmere Long-Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan from the fan-favorite brand A New Day. Woven from 100 percent cashmere, the silhouette was as classic as cardigans get. Some of the reviews of the $45 sweater spotlight its "boxy" fit, so Meester cinched a black leather belt around her waist.
The silky blue slip that emerged from beneath the cardigan's cropped hem didn't belong to a maxi skirt, as it might have appeared. It was actually the Y-Neck Lace-Trim Halter Dress from the Wild Fable line, which retails for $38. The made-for-the-holidays maxi comes in navy and burgundy, seasonal shades that have likewise earned five-star ratings.
Unlike her Gossip Girlcharacter, Meester skipped the preppy headband, statement scarf, and pearls. Instead, for her finishing touches, Meester kept her accessories simple: pointy black pumps with the same satin sheen as her skirt. All the better to showcase her cashmere cardigan, which delivered less-is-more style inspiration for the holiday season.
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Y-Neck Lace Trim Halter Maxi Dress
I'm sure cashmere sweaters were some of Blair's go-to Christmas gifts, but take it from Meester: You don't have to spend hundreds on fashion made from the luxurious fiber. Not only is cashmere available at your local Target, but judging by the reviews, it'll give more expensive knitwear some cozy competition this winter. You know you love it. XOXO, Gossip Girl.
Shop Cashmere Target Sweaters Inspired by Leighton Meester
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Cashmere Long Sleeve Crewneck Cardigan Sweater
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.