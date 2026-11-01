King Charles's "True Colors" Were on Full Display When He Discussed "Great Injustices," as Royal Source Reveals How The King Handles "Family Dynamics"

Writing for the Express, royal editor Emily Ferguson suggested that "King Charles just showed his true colors with powerful six-word message." According to the expert, the monarch "sought to tackle the issue" of slavery and colonialism "head-on by acknowledging 'the great injustices of the past.'"
Per Ferguson, "This six-word remark left no room for questioning where the monarch stood on the matter and showed he was not going to shy away from the issue during his trip...such a statement reminds us just how skilled a diplomat he is."
It was previously revealed that King Charles wouldn't be offering an apology to people of the region regarding the United Kingdom's "colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons."
At the time, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained (via the BBC), "While these are primarily matters for governments to address, His Majesty's previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an 'atrocity' which 'forever stains our history.'"
Amidst The King's royal tour, a Royal Family spokesperson spoke to GB News, saying, "Busy people get lots done. The King rigorously prioritizes his multiple roles, as Head of State, church, Commonwealth, military and family."
The spokesperson continued, "The order of priority shifts by the day—and often by the hour."
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
And when it comes to handling any complicated "internal family dynamics," The King always retains control.
Stating Charles's confidence in managing family dynamics, his spokesperson shared, "That is why he takes the actions he does—and has done."