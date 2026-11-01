King Charles's "True Colors" Were on Full Display When He Discussed "Great Injustices," as Royal Source Reveals How The King Handles "Family Dynamics"

"That is why he takes the actions he does—and has done."

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King Charles has white gray hair and looks to the sky with a wrinkled face while wearing a suit
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King Charles is currently on a royal tour of Antigua, Barbuda, the Bahamas, and Guyana, with Queen Camilla only joining her husband for part of the trip. According to a royal expert, The King's "true colors" were evident during one particular moment of the royal tour. Meanwhile, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has shared insight into how Charles handles complicated "family dynamics."

Writing for the Express, royal editor Emily Ferguson suggested that "King Charles just showed his true colors with powerful six-word message." According to the expert, the monarch "sought to tackle the issue" of slavery and colonialism "head-on by acknowledging 'the great injustices of the past.'"

Per Ferguson, "This six-word remark left no room for questioning where the monarch stood on the matter and showed he was not going to shy away from the issue during his trip...such a statement reminds us just how skilled a diplomat he is."

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Britain&#039;s King Charles III plants a silver buttonwood tree at Bonefish Pond National Park in New Providence as part of the autumn tour of Caribbean nations on October 28, 2026 in Nassau, Bahamas

The monarch "sought to tackle the issue head-on by acknowledging 'the great injustices of the past.'"

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images)

It was previously revealed that King Charles wouldn't be offering an apology to people of the region regarding the United Kingdom's "colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons."

At the time, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained (via the BBC), "While these are primarily matters for governments to address, His Majesty's previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an 'atrocity' which 'forever stains our history.'"

Amidst The King's royal tour, a Royal Family spokesperson spoke to GB News, saying, "Busy people get lots done. The King rigorously prioritizes his multiple roles, as Head of State, church, Commonwealth, military and family."

The spokesperson continued, "The order of priority shifts by the day—and often by the hour."

King Charles playing maracas during a parade in the Bahamas

"Such a statement reminds us just how skilled a diplomat he is."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And when it comes to handling any complicated "internal family dynamics," The King always retains control.

Stating Charles's confidence in managing family dynamics, his spokesperson shared, "That is why he takes the actions he does—and has done."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.