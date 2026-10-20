King Charles Treats Queen Camilla Differently Than Diana in One Major Way And William Has Taken Note, Says Royal Author

Prince William and King Charles might have different approaches to royal life, but there’s one sweet thing they share in common. King Charles has been married to Queen Camilla for 21 years, while the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 15th anniversary this year. But although their marriages might be quite different, The Queen and Princess Kate have the same influence on their husbands in a way that Princess Diana didn't.
"William definitely visibly relaxes when Catherine is near, and you see a similar thing with Charles and Camilla, actually," Simon Vigar, author of The Four Wives of Windsor, told Hello! magazine.
The royal biographer added that King Charles used to get jealous when crowds favored Princess Diana at royal events, but he’s more than happy to let Queen Camilla take the lead, just like Prince William does with Kate.
Vigar noted that when it comes to royal duties, William and Kate are "even stronger" together.
"It's very hard to do that job on your own, and I think we'll see an even stronger double act when the time comes, when William becomes King," Vigar said, adding that the Princess of Wales is "obviously very, very important to him personally and publicly."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.