During the trip, which commences on October 27, King Charles will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Despite having already publicly addressed colonialism, potential reparations, and apologies ahead of the trip, the royal tour will likely raise many more questions regarding the atrocities that have taken place in the region throughout history.
Speaking to the BBC, author and historian Sir Anthony Seldon shared, "This is the biggest risk of his reign so far with so much just outside of his control."
Seldon continued, "Questions about slavery, reparations, and apologies mean the moral integrity of the monarchy is being questioned."
Earlier this month, a spokesperson for King Charles shared a statement regarding the monarch's forthcoming royal tour.
The Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained (via the BBC), "There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons."
The statement continued, "While these are primarily matters for governments to address, His Majesty's previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an 'atrocity' which 'forever stains our history.'"
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While Charles will continue to acknowledge "the wrongs of the past," he "will stop short of issuing an apology or offering reparations on the advice of the government," Hello! magazine previously explained, per The King's statement.
However, historian Seldon suggested that Charles's approach to diplomacy could help make the trip a success.
"If he can deal with the delicate nature of this trip for him personally, for the British monarchy, and the future of the Commonwealth, it could be an enormous success," Seldon told the BBC.