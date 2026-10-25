King Charles's Next Task Is "Outside of His Control" and Poses "The Biggest Risk" to the Monarchy So Far, According to a Royal Historian

"The moral integrity of the monarchy is being questioned."

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King Charles wears a pinstripe suit and has white gray hair and bloodshot eyes
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King Charles will soon embark on an 8-day royal tour of Antigua, Barbuda, the Bahamas, and Guyana. However, The King's international trip won't necessarily be completely straightforward, according to one royal historian.

During the trip, which commences on October 27, King Charles will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Despite having already publicly addressed colonialism, potential reparations, and apologies ahead of the trip, the royal tour will likely raise many more questions regarding the atrocities that have taken place in the region throughout history.

Speaking to the BBC, author and historian Sir Anthony Seldon shared, "This is the biggest risk of his reign so far with so much just outside of his control."

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Seldon continued, "Questions about slavery, reparations, and apologies mean the moral integrity of the monarchy is being questioned."

King Charles and Queen Camilla

"Questions about slavery, reparations, and apologies mean the moral integrity of the monarchy is being questioned."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for King Charles shared a statement regarding the monarch's forthcoming royal tour.

The Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained (via the BBC), "There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons."

The statement continued, "While these are primarily matters for governments to address, His Majesty's previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an 'atrocity' which 'forever stains our history.'"

While Charles will continue to acknowledge "the wrongs of the past," he "will stop short of issuing an apology or offering reparations on the advice of the government," Hello! magazine previously explained, per The King's statement.

Queen Camilla and King Charles smiling in front of a group of fans at the Sandringham Flower Show

"This is the biggest risk of his reign so far with so much just outside of his control."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, historian Seldon suggested that Charles's approach to diplomacy could help make the trip a success.

"If he can deal with the delicate nature of this trip for him personally, for the British monarchy, and the future of the Commonwealth, it could be an enormous success," Seldon told the BBC.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.