Royal Sources Say Prince William's "Position Hasn't Changed" Regarding One Major Tradition He Could Break as King

King Charles kicked off a major royal tour on October 27, arriving solo in the Bahamas before Queen Camilla joins him in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1 through 4. Their Majesties’ trip is centered around their attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026, but when Prince William takes the throne, he might not be the one leading the Commonwealth of Nations.
During his 2022 royal tour of the Caribbean, the Prince of Wales stated that he didn’t necessarily assume he’d become head of the Commonwealth like his father and grandmother. “Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind,” he said at the time.
With all eyes on The King and his nine-day tour this week, the Times reported that King Charles is traveling “almost certainly, as the last royal head of the Commonwealth.” When approaching sources close to the Prince of Wales to ask if his stance had shifted since 2022, insiders confirmed that William’s "position hasn’t changed."
Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, was the first head of the Commonwealth, appointed in 1949, and was succeeded by Elizabeth after his death in 1952. But the post isn't hereditary, and there was some controversy over whether King Charles should have taken on the role versus a more neutral elected head.
Even though it was decided during the 2018 CHOGM that the then-Prince Charles would become head of the Commonwealth upon the late Queen's death, it's never been confirmed that Prince William will take the reins one day.
With King Charles facing increasing calls for reparations and apologies for slavery in the Commonwealth countries he's visiting this week, he has a tough diplomatic mission at hand. However, a palace aide told the Times that King Charles was up for the challenge.
“He knows what is expected of him, he knows how to read that room and land a message, he’s a very safe pair of hands,” the palace source said. “He has been given all the briefing he needs to help him navigate difficult interactions. He also knows that the issue of apologies and reparations is for government.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.