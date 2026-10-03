Why King Charles Will Acknowledge "The Wrongs of the Past" but Won't Apologize or "Offer Reparations" During Caribbean Royal Tour

During the royal tour, King Charles will reaffirm "the wrongs of the past" regarding colonialism and slavery, but he "will stop short of issuing an apology or offering reparations on the advice of the government," Hello! magazine has reported.
Referencing King Charles's upcoming trip, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared (via the BBC), "There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons."
The statement continued, "While these are primarily matters for governments to address, His Majesty's previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an 'atrocity' which 'forever stains our history.'"
Per Charles's spokesperson, "The visit program will therefore not shy away from 'the darkest days of our past,' as His Majesty has described them, but—in keeping with the wishes of our host nations—it will principally be oriented to the vibrant present and promising future of each country."
Buckingham Palace further noted, "[Charles] has a long history of engaging on this particular issue and all of the things that he has said...in the past, about his personal sorrow, about this particular period of our history, are worth repeating."
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