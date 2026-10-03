Why King Charles Will Acknowledge "The Wrongs of the Past" but Won't Apologize or "Offer Reparations" During Caribbean Royal Tour

"His Majesty's previous statements have been unequivocal..."

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
King Charles has white gray hair and looks to the sky with a wrinkled face while wearing a suit
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jump to category:

On October 27, 2026, King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Antigua, Barbuda, the Bahamas, and Guyana for an 8-day royal tour. However, there are certain topics The King won't be discussing during the trip, according to new reports.

During the royal tour, King Charles will reaffirm "the wrongs of the past" regarding colonialism and slavery, but he "will stop short of issuing an apology or offering reparations on the advice of the government," Hello! magazine has reported.

Referencing King Charles's upcoming trip, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson shared (via the BBC), "There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons."

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

The statement continued, "While these are primarily matters for governments to address, His Majesty's previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an 'atrocity' which 'forever stains our history.'"

King Charles standing next to a Christmas tree

"His Majesty's previous statements...have been unequivocal."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Charles's spokesperson, "The visit program will therefore not shy away from 'the darkest days of our past,' as His Majesty has described them, but—in keeping with the wishes of our host nations—it will principally be oriented to the vibrant present and promising future of each country."

King Charles walking with a walking stick and laughing

"The visit program will therefore not shy away from 'the darkest days of our past,' as His Majesty has described them."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace further noted, "[Charles] has a long history of engaging on this particular issue and all of the things that he has said...in the past, about his personal sorrow, about this particular period of our history, are worth repeating."

Shop Related Books

Explore More
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.