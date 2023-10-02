There’s a Way for King Charles to “Bring His Family Back Together Again”—But It Might Cause Controversy

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tensions seem to be simmering—but not necessarily resolving—between father and son, King Charles and Prince Harry. The Mirror reports that the King could reunite his family with one pivotal, important gesture towards Harry—although whether he will actually do so remains to be seen.
If Charles wants to “bring his family back together again,” public relations expert Jerome Cleary said, he could give Harry a residence in the U.K., which would allow Harry to hold onto what The Mirror calls “a vital royal role”: that of Counsellor of State, meaning if Charles is ever ill or out of the country, Harry could be summoned to take on royal duties in his place. Harry is one of seven Counsellors of State, which also include his brother Prince William, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, and Prince Andrew, though, as non-working royals, Harry and Andrew would be called less often. The group of Counsellors of State is made up of the spouse of the monarch (Camilla) and the next four royals in the line of succession over the age of 21 (so William, Harry, Andrew, and Beatrice; Edward and Anne were added because Harry and Andrew are no longer working royals).
Counsellors of State are required by law to have a home in Britain, which is an issue in Harry’s case, as he and his family left their U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage earlier this summer. (We don’t need to tell you this, but Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet make their home in the U.S. now.)
After years of turbulence, “The King realizes he could bring the family back together again,” said Cleary. “With that, I do believe the King should allow Harry a place to live in Britain and keep him as Counsellor of State.”
While the inevitable debate will likely erupt if Harry is given a U.K. residence, Cleary feels that the reaction from royal followers will be a “mixed bag,” adding “Half the fans would believe that the King could bring the family back together again with this decision,” he said. If the King opts to not grant Harry a residence in his home country, he might be perceived as “shunning” his younger son or “breaking a part of the family.”
Last week, The Sunday Times reported that Harry could, in fact, be granted a home base in England because of his role as Counsellor of State. “The King can see that to remove Harry as a Counsellor of State would be seen as an act of antagonism, and he does not want to do that,” a friend of the King’s said. “If, as a consequence of that, somewhere on the royal estate needs to be earmarked as a pied-á-terre for his son, that seems a reasonable thing to do.”
Buckingham Palace quickly refuted the idea, saying “these claims are not true,” but not elaborating further.
If nothing else, keeping Harry in the Counsellor of State role would “show a united front,” said Liv Arnold of Public Status PR, and “it’ll give the public less to gossip about.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson After Nearly Four Years of Marriage
The two share a three-year-old daughter and have been together since 2018.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle, U.S. Senator? Maybe, and Maybe Sooner Than You Think
Her name is being offered up to possibly fill the U.S. Senate seat of California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who died Friday at age 90.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Anne Hathaway Is Bringing Back the Beehive
It's no surprise she can rock the '60s hairstyle.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Prince Harry "Wants His Old Life Back" and Meghan Markle Is "Frustrated" By It, Commentator Claims
Today in "let's take these comments with a grain of salt."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry’s Cheeky Wedding Reception Gift to New Sister-in-Law Kate Middleton Was Seriously Risqué
Thankfully, Kate has a sense of humor, or the gag would have flopped entirely.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a “Mega Secret” Detour to This European Country After the Invictus Games
The couple are said to have visited a member of the royal family while there.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Has Had to Find New Royals to "Confide" In After Sussex Departure, Says Expert
She has a lot in common with Duchess Sophie.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Rift: "Happy Families Are Not a Game That Everyone Can Play," Says Expert
Yeesh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Having a U.K. Home Base "Isn't Overly Helpful," Source Says
I can see that.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Snapped King Charles' Olive Branch in Half," Says Commentator
Eek.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Turned Down King Charles’ Invitation to Join Him at Balmoral
“For Harry, this was a missed opportunity.”
By Rachel Burchfield