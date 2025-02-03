King Charles "Broke Down" Crying After an "Unusually Emotional" Conversation With Princess Anne

King Charles experienced a difficult year in 2024. Following his own cancer diagnosis, Charles's daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, shared that she was also being treated for cancer. Now, a "royal aide" has claimed that King Charles broke "down in tears" during an "emotional" conversation with his sister, Princess Anne.

Speaking to Woman's Day Magazine (via the Express), an unnamed royal aide claimed that Princess Anne expressed her ongoing dedication to serving the Royal Family, which had a huge impact on Charles. "The conversation they had about that was unusually emotional for Charles and he did break down in tears over her lifelong loyalty to him," the source claimed.

The source also alleged that King Charles, 76, doesn't want his sister to feel obligated to continue working simply because he is facing health challenges. He "can't bear the thought" of Princess Anne, 74, feeling as though she's not able to retire. The royal aide added, "In private, he is simply overjoyed that she'll be there with him until the end."

Even though King Charles reportedly got quite emotional, Princess Anne apparently didn't lose her sense of humor, telling her brother, "Dry your tears, buck up and get on with the job!"

Princess Anne reportedly told her brother, "Dry your tears, buck up and get on with the job!" (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal aide also told the outlet that Princess Anne remains King Charles's "most reliable confidante." "She's more than just a sister to him, she's someone he's always been able to lean on and frankly, he simply, can't rule without her by her side," the source claimed.

It seems that King Charles has retained his sense of humor throughout his cancer treatment. During a royal engagement in December 2024, when Charles visited the London Borough of Walthamstow, The King was asked how he was feeling. Charles replied (via the Mirror ), "I'm still alive."

Meanwhile, Sky News reported that Charles's cancer treatment will continue throughout 2025. As a source told the outlet, The King "has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year." While he continues treatment, "there is a sense of optimism, which can be seen in The King's desire to keep up a busy schedule of public engagements, including during the festive period."