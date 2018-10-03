15 Sad Movies for When You Need Something to Cry About

With everything going on in this country at the moment, sometimes a big, cathartic cry is just what's needed to make it through. Just being a person in the world is exhausting, and weeping recharges your batteries! And one of the best ways to the waterworks going is to watch a tear-jerkin' movie, so we've assembled some of the saddest, most romantic, cry-worthy flicks ever, all to get you in the mood...for sobbing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

[SPOILER ALERT: In order to talk about what's sad in these movies, sharing some crucial details are essential. You've been warned.]

The Notebook

Reason You'll Cry: Look, this movie is schmaltzy as hell. But it's also deeply romantic and tragic in the way that all love stories are tragic because they can't possibly last forever and...I'm sorry, I just need a minute.



Weepiness Level: Ugly-crying.

Call Me By Your Name

Reason You'll Cry: The sensuous Italian scenery, the budding but shy romance between two gorgeous-in-different-ways men (Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer), the ultimately futile nature of their love...Get ready to cry along with Timmy to the dulcet tones of Sufjan Stevens.

Weepiness Level: The exact same level that Timmy stoically, beautifully cries at the end of the movie—no more or less.

The Way We Were

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Reason You'll Cry: Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford have undeniable chemistry in this story of two mismatched lovers who, in the end, just can't make it work. It's sad because it'll remind you of your own lost loves. Also, it's got a killer soundtrack.

Weepiness Level: Sobs that won't stop because, honestly, they're not really about the movie, are they?

Moulin Rouge

Reason You'll Cry: A fun, gorgeous, sexy, musical romp about love that ultimately ends in tuberculosis. So unfair.

Weepiness Level: Lip-quivering with perhaps a contemplative tear.

Atonement

Reason You'll Cry: A beautiful, lush movie about a terrible mistake made by a young girl that ruins not only her life but the lives of two innocent, very attractive people? Ugh, fine, pass the tissues.

Weepiness Level: Horrified tears.

Steel Magnolias

TriStar Pictures

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Reason You'll Cry: It's a movie about a group of sister-friends, one of whom dies tragically after having a kid against doctor's orders. If you have a pulse, you will cry. Also, Dolly Parton is in it. That's not a reason to cry but it's good to know.

Weepiness Level: Snotty nose-blowing.



Titanic

Reason You'll Cry: Ummm, how about because an entire ship full of people meet their watery doom? But mostly due to the scene in which two old people lay in bed and wait for the Grim Reaper to take them.



Weepiness Level: Several fully-formed tears.

Up

Reason You'll Cry: Honestly, you can watch this movie and not cry, but it would require skipping the first 10 minutes. The gist is: Woman meets man, woman marries man, woman lives a perfect life with man, woman dies, man has to keep on going somehow. Even typing that made me well up.

Weepiness Level: Quiet, heaving sobs for two minutes.

My Dog Skip

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Reason You'll Cry: There should be a rule like Chekhov's Gun in movies, but it's Chekhov's Dog: If there's a dog in a heartwarming family film's first ten minutes, the dog is going to die by the end of the movie. Yes, the dog dies. I told you there were spoilers.

Weepiness Level: An endless stream of tears out of just one eye.

A Song to Remember

Everett

Reason You'll Cry: This movie was made in 1945, which means you get to tap into your love for Old Hollywood while also shake-crying. The throwback flick is about Frédéric Chopin's relationship with French novelist George Sand. Prediction: You will be surprised by your level of sobs.

Weepiness Level: Sustained weeping.

Brokeback Mountain

Reason You'll Cry: It's a story of strength, secrets, loss, and love—in other words, a perfect storm of crying fodder. And the fact that Heath Ledger is no longer with us certainly ups the tear-jerking factor.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Weepiness Level: Sad sighing with one really good tear.

My Girl

Reason You'll Cry: Even if you're not a chid of the '90s, Macauley Culkin as an adorably sweet dweeb with a fatal bee allergy will ruin you.



Weepiness Level: A few minutes of bawling.

The Fault in Our Stars

Reason You'll Cry: It's a love story that heavily involves cancer. Gee, wonder if you'll cry?



Weepiness Level: Choke-crying.

Legends of the Fall

Reason You'll Cry: Legends of the Fall is an epic of gargantuan proportions, full of tender moments, broken hearts, unexpected deaths, and Brad Pitt's free-flowing mane of blonde hair. Its beauty alone will get you.



Weepiness Level: Hard sobs, but silent ones.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last of the Mohicans

Reason You'll Cry: If you can make it through the last twenty minutes of this film with your tear ducts still in tact, you're a hero. But that also means you're the kind of person who's able to sit through at least three traumatizing and highly unexpected character deaths, so...



Weepiness Level: Shock, then crying.