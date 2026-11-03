One Member of the Family Keeps King Charles "Sane" as He Navigates Repeated "Family Problems," Says Royal Expert

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Phil Dampier said that since The King and Queen’s coronation in May 2023, they’ve experienced numerous bumps in the road, including his 2024 cancer diagnosis. “None of these challenges have derailed the King's reign and he’s had to be very resilient, but he has a very strong support system in his wife, without her I think he would struggle,” Dampier said.
“Camilla is such a strong support behind the scenes which is her main role, she has kept him sane and is helping him to navigate each crisis,” he added.
When Charles was left frustrated and slightly short-tempered after being left in the rain with no umbrella in Antigua, Queen Camilla saw the lighter side of the situation, and the monarch was later spotted giggling with his wife in his soaked-through suit.
Queen Camilla has often been cited as the reason why The King seems more relaxed in recent years. Body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire that Her Majesty's "willingness to laugh at herself—and the genuine laughter she often triggers from Charles—has given the public rare glimpses of his lighter, more human side."
Laughter is something that King Charles certainly needed after a tough few years. The King stripped his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of his titles in October 2025, and the fallout from Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal and subsequent arrest has shaken the Royal Family’s reputation. Dampier also pointed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “laundry airing” as one of the many “family problems” The King has had to deal with since his coronation.
“Some of these things have been brewing for years, but I don’t think he could have anticipated that they would have blown up so big,” Dampier shared. However, considering the stress he’s been under, the royal expert said that The King has taken to his role “like a duck to water.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
‘While most people in their late 70s are putting their feet up Charles has a massive work ethic, he is often at his desk, burning the midnight oil—writing letters and studying briefs,” Dampier said, adding that Charles "takes the job extremely seriously."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.