This Unexpected Royal Has Been Tapped Be "British Government's Trump Card" When It Comes to Relations With United States
President Trump has long been an admirer of the Royal Family.
The United States and United Kingdom have always enjoyed a "special relationship" over the years, and the Royal Family is a key component to that friendship (even if Queen Elizabeth allegedly didn't like Donald Trump). King Charles might be on the throne now, but it turns out there's another royal who's being called the U.K.'s "trump card" with the States.
Prince William recently met with Donald Trump in Paris during the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral, and on the latest episode of the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker shared how the Prince of Wales is being tapped as a key player in keeping a friendly relationship with the newly inaugurated U.S. president.
Walker shared that Prince William, in his role as Prince of Wales, meets with the prime minister "once a year," and his first visit with Keir Starmer happened "soon after the PM had a meeting, well a phone call, with the new President Trump." He called the timing of their conversation "telling" considering Trump famously admires the royals, and in particular, William.
"We know that royal sources and his aides want to push William into this global statesman figure and we know the Labour government isn't going to get on much with President Trump and the Republican party in the U.S.," the royal reporter added.
"So, is the Royal Family going to be the British government's trump cards, pardon the pun, to get the kind of trade tariffs off the table and create a better relationship than we currently have with the U.S.?" Walker asked.
Bronte Coy, who covers the royals for News.co.au, added that it "makes sense" for the Prince of Wales to "be pushed forward" since President Trump "has talked about how fond he is of Prince William."
During their meeting in Paris, Trump shared he "had a great, great talk" with the Prince of Wales and even discussed The King and Princess Kate's cancer battles.
"I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well," Trump said, adding, "I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad."
Coy pointed out that Trump—who has long been a fan of the Royal Family—"does respond well with people he has that relationship with, where he admires them, respects them, as he did with the late queen and does with King Charles."
The Sun's royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, said "William does have to step up" when it comes to international relations, adding that The King had decades to learn his role, while Prince William will have a shorter period to prepare for the throne.
