It may come as a surprise to hear that King Charles III, the 77-year-old monarch, is an incredibly fashionable dresser. The King is regularly praised by mens' fashion enthusiast Derek Guy—also known as Die, Workwear on social media—for his expert tailoring, timeless suits, and immaculate menswear style. Royal editor Richard Eden has revealed that the King’s refusal to bow to casual dress codes is an effort to “valiantly uphold standards” for the monarchy.

King Charles looked dapper despite the sweltering temperatures. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King was unamused. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During a recent sweltering heat wave in England, Buckingham Palace’s ballroom must have been oppressively warm. Despite the temperatures, King Charles arrived at a reception at the palace wearing his signature Savile Row suit and tie. “Immaculately dressed as always, the top button of his shirt remained fastened and there was no question of him removing the jacket of his grey Anderson & Sheppard suit,” Richard Eden wrote in his weekly column for the Daily Mail. “His only concession to the stifling atmosphere was to mop his brow discreetly from time to time using the lilac silk handkerchief that matched the colour of his Turnbull & Asser tie.”

Certified etiquette trainer Courtney Opalko tells Marie Claire that while dress codes and formal dressing can seem outdated to some, the message they send is timeless. “While dressing formally may seem antiquated in today’s casual society, dressing with intention still stands as a sign of respect for yourself and others,” Opalko said. “It’s a quiet signal that says, ‘I care about you enough to show up as my best self.’”

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Despite the temperatures, King Charles refused to remove his jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles stayed in good humor despite the heat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was only the latest example of the King’s determination to maintain standards in a world where such matters are increasingly considered to be of little or no importance,” Richard Eden reflected. “The King tried valiantly to uphold standards.”

“This week, I asked a friend of the King about his determination to maintain standards,” Eden revealed. “He told me: ‘His Majesty believes that monarchy needs to be dignified.’” Eden refers to the King’s insistence on dressing formally, as his outward appearance is a reflection on the steadfastness and strength of the monarchy.

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TOPICS King Charles