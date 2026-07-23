Royal Editor Reveals King Charles is “Determined” to “Maintain Standards” With His Fashion Choices

"Dressing with intention still stands as a sign of respect for yourself and others."

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King Charles dress code
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It may come as a surprise to hear that King Charles III, the 77-year-old monarch, is an incredibly fashionable dresser. The King is regularly praised by mens' fashion enthusiast Derek Guy—also known as Die, Workwear on social media—for his expert tailoring, timeless suits, and immaculate menswear style. Royal editor Richard Eden has revealed that the King’s refusal to bow to casual dress codes is an effort to “valiantly uphold standards” for the monarchy.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: King Charles III meets members of the Afghan Refugee Women&amp;amp;apos;s Cricket Team at Clarence House on June 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles looked dapper despite the sweltering temperatures.

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LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Household to the Sovereign holds a small battery powered fan for King Charles III as he attends a London Climate Week reception, hosted by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), at St James&amp;amp;apos;s Palace on June 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

The King was unamused.

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During a recent sweltering heat wave in England, Buckingham Palace’s ballroom must have been oppressively warm. Despite the temperatures, King Charles arrived at a reception at the palace wearing his signature Savile Row suit and tie. “Immaculately dressed as always, the top button of his shirt remained fastened and there was no question of him removing the jacket of his grey Anderson & Sheppard suit,” Richard Eden wrote in his weekly column for the Daily Mail. “His only concession to the stifling atmosphere was to mop his brow discreetly from time to time using the lilac silk handkerchief that matched the colour of his Turnbull & Asser tie.”

Certified etiquette trainer Courtney Opalko tells Marie Claire that while dress codes and formal dressing can seem outdated to some, the message they send is timeless. “While dressing formally may seem antiquated in today’s casual society, dressing with intention still stands as a sign of respect for yourself and others,” Opalko said. “It’s a quiet signal that says, ‘I care about you enough to show up as my best self.’”

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LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: King Charles III uses a handkerchief to dab his forehead whilst speaking to a guest as he attends a London Climate Week reception, hosted by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), at St James&#039;s Palace on June 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

Despite the temperatures, King Charles refused to remove his jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Household to the Sovereign holds a small battery powered fan for Britain&#039;s King Charles III as he attends a London Climate Week reception, hosted by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), at St James&#039;s Palace, London on June 24, 2026. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

King Charles stayed in good humor despite the heat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was only the latest example of the King’s determination to maintain standards in a world where such matters are increasingly considered to be of little or no importance,” Richard Eden reflected. “The King tried valiantly to uphold standards.”

“This week, I asked a friend of the King about his determination to maintain standards,” Eden revealed. “He told me: ‘His Majesty believes that monarchy needs to be dignified.’” Eden refers to the King’s insistence on dressing formally, as his outward appearance is a reflection on the steadfastness and strength of the monarchy.

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Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.