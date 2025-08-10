Prince William "Will Often Turn" to an Unexpected Member of Kate Middleton's Family When He Needs "Advice" on Important Issues

Prince William is the heir apparent, and likely receives advice and guidance from a plethora of people connected to the Royal Family. But according to one report, there's one particular member of his wife Kate Middleton's family that the Prince of Wales is able to confide in.

During an episode of the "Dynasty: The Royal Family's Most Challenging Year" podcast (via the Daily Mail), royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Kate's dad, Michael Middleton, is a "really wonderful" father-in-law. "I know they have a close relationship, and that William will often turn to Michael for advice," Nicholl explained.

As for why Michael is the perfect person to support Prince William, Nicholl said, "He has a great sense of humor and I think he's someone who is a cool head in a crisis."

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011, alongside Michael Middleton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicholl also reflected on some of Michael's stand-out moments, despite him generally staying out of the limelight. "I always remember his father of the bride speech on the wedding day and how he had everyone at the tables just in fits of laughter when he was recounting the story of William, who was training at the time as a helicopter pilot, buzzing in on the Middleton family home and sweeping in on his helicopter," the royal expert noted.

The royal biographer continued, "Obviously, as a father, thinking, 'What on earth is going on here?' while simultaneously realizing this was the future king of England really courting his daughter in a pretty spectacular way."

Prince William reportedly turns to Michael Middleton for advice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Nicholl, Kate's family have remained close in the years since. "They would always stick together," the royal expert noted. "They were a very tight unit and they're still the same today."