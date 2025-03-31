King Charles was hospitalized on March 27 due to side effects caused by his ongoing cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace has issued an update regarding the monarch's health, as the Royal Family's state visit to Italy fast approaches.

As reported by People, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles enjoyed a "restful" weekend at his private home, Highgrove House, and would be returning to his "usual working week." The outlet reported that, per the palace, Charles "will carry out a series of duties that take him from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace. He will also undertake his weekly in-person meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer."

It was revealed that Charles's workload will be lightened throughout the week, "to allow a suitable period of rest ahead of his and Queen Camilla's trip to Italy." The international trip is due to begin on April 7, "and is still set to go ahead."

Queen Camilla and King Charles are set to visit Italy in April. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace previously shared that The King had been "experiencing temporary side effects during cancer treatment," which led to his hospitalization last week, via the BBC . By the time the general public was informed of Charles's health issues, The King had already been released from hospital.

It was also claimed by an insider that Prince Harry wasn't informed of his father's hospitalization any earlier than the general public. This was allegedly because Buckingham Palace didn't want to "cause unnecessary alarm," according to The Sun . The Express reported, "[I]t looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media when it was announced publicly to the rest of the world."

The King had been "experiencing temporary side effects during cancer treatment." (Image credit: Getty Images)

One royal expert also noted that Queen Camilla is "showing her strength" amid King Charles's ongoing cancer treatment. "There is clearly a rod of steel that runs through her. She is so strong, so resilient," royal editor Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine . "She also has a great sense of herself and an ability to overcome all sorts of adversity. Those are the qualities you really see in her when the going gets tough—and it did get tough last year."