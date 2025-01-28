King Charles Once Teased the Press by Wearing a Hilarious Disguise That Tricked Pretty Much No One

While King Charles is often seen as the picture of royal propriety, there was a time when he showed off his playful side in spectacular fashion. It was 45 years ago this past week when The King—then known as the Prince of Wales—pulled off one of the most memorable royal pranks to date.

The setting? The prestigious Swiss ski resort of Klosters, where the Royal Family has long enjoyed their winter getaways. They've maintained a gentleman's agreement with the press for years—one official photo call in exchange for privacy during their getaway. But in January 1980, Charles decided to turn this routine photo opp into an unforgettably hilarious moment.

While the photographers were set up and ready for their standard shots of the prince, they were greeted by Charles sporting what can only be described as a comedy shop's greatest hits collection, including a huge prosthetic nose, joke glasses and a fluffy fake mustache.

Although they didn't don comedy mustaches, Princess Kate and Prince William got into a snowball fight during their own French Alps skiing photo shoot years later.

Prince Charles played a joke on the press with his disguise. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prince wore a black ski suit with a red cap for his outing in Klosters. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles isn't the only Windsor with a flair for disguise. Years later, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would take a page from his playbook, donning Mad Max-inspired Halloween costumes that disguised their faces for a night out before their relationship became public knowledge.

Even the traditionally straight-laced Prince William got in on the act during his university years, though his approach was more subtle—he simply went by the fake name of "Steve" to fly under the radar at the University of St. Andrews.

These days, The King is more likely to hit the dance floor or share a laugh with the public than to wear a fake nose, but he's definitely still got that fun streak inside.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors