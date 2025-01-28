King Charles Once Teased the Press by Wearing a Hilarious Disguise That Tricked Pretty Much No One
Nice try.
While King Charles is often seen as the picture of royal propriety, there was a time when he showed off his playful side in spectacular fashion. It was 45 years ago this past week when The King—then known as the Prince of Wales—pulled off one of the most memorable royal pranks to date.
The setting? The prestigious Swiss ski resort of Klosters, where the Royal Family has long enjoyed their winter getaways. They've maintained a gentleman's agreement with the press for years—one official photo call in exchange for privacy during their getaway. But in January 1980, Charles decided to turn this routine photo opp into an unforgettably hilarious moment.
While the photographers were set up and ready for their standard shots of the prince, they were greeted by Charles sporting what can only be described as a comedy shop's greatest hits collection, including a huge prosthetic nose, joke glasses and a fluffy fake mustache.
Although they didn't don comedy mustaches, Princess Kate and Prince William got into a snowball fight during their own French Alps skiing photo shoot years later.
King Charles isn't the only Windsor with a flair for disguise. Years later, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would take a page from his playbook, donning Mad Max-inspired Halloween costumes that disguised their faces for a night out before their relationship became public knowledge.
Even the traditionally straight-laced Prince William got in on the act during his university years, though his approach was more subtle—he simply went by the fake name of "Steve" to fly under the radar at the University of St. Andrews.
These days, The King is more likely to hit the dance floor or share a laugh with the public than to wear a fake nose, but he's definitely still got that fun streak inside.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
2025's Extroverted Loud Luxury Trend Is Overflowing With Shoppable Accessories
Albeit maximal, these styles are surprisingly wearable.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Found: The It-Girl Commuter Shoes You'll See Everywhere in 2025
From the office to Pilates, they're the new must-have.
By Michelle Scanga Published
-
I Ditched My Perfume for This Rich-Smelling Oil and I've Never Received More Compliments
It lasts for hours.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Could be Set for a "Major Royal Visit to the States" in 2026
"Normally, when you get a change of reign, and a change of president, there's a lot of two-way traffic," Robert Hardman tells 'Marie Claire.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles and a Pair of Garden Shears Played a Joke on This '70s Rock Star
The monarch showed off his sense of humor at an event in Scotland.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is Dealing With "Huge Generational Pressure" as He Prepares for the Throne With Kate Middleton
"Disastrous members of the family" are reportedly "wary of his wrath."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
This Unexpected Royal is Richer Than The King
The top three people on this list might surprise you.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles is "Keen" to Keep These Royals in the Fold Even if They'll Never Get "Full-Time" Roles
Despite a "slimmed-down" monarchy, these two aren't going anywhere.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why King Charles's Cousin Immediately Name-Dropped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 'The Traitors'
Lord Ivar Mountbatten quickly established his connection to the Sussexes, and discussed his status as the first openly gay British royal.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why King Charles "Refuses" to Give Kate Middleton Advice About Becoming Queen
"For much of the same reason, Camilla has not felt compelled to speak with Kate about what it's like to be queen."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Reportedly Acts as the “Glue” When Prince William and King Charles Don’t See Eye-to-Eye
"She is solution-focused and is certainly the glue between Prince William and King Charles III."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published