The Royal Family kicked off the holiday season on Friday, December 5 with Princess Kate's Together at Christmas concert, and on December 10, King Charles got into the festive spirit while attending an advent service at Westminster Abbey. Although he's been undergoing cancer treatment for nearly two years after his winter 2024 diagnosis, The King appeared "grounded" and "relaxed," according to one source.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton remarked that the monarch "appeared to be in notably good spirits" at Wednesday's event. According to Buckingham Palace, the service highlighted themes of advent and ecumenism, as well as the experience of persecuted Christians.

Like his mother, The King is an extremely spiritual person, and Stanton said that King Charles's appearance at the Abbey gave "a clear sense that he relished the ceremonial aspects of the occasion." He added that "The King seems genuinely drawn to the tradition and symbolism that define royal events."

Stanton also said that King Charles's demeanor presented "a more relaxed" monarch. "His body language suggested a man increasingly at ease with himself," he said. "Gone were the subtle gestures once read as signs of uncertainty—instead, he carried himself with a steadier, more grounded confidence."

The King is pictured at Westminster Abbey on December 10. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles speaks with Reverend Mark Birch at Westminster Abbey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King attended the service in his role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and the congregation included other U.K. and international Christian leaders and members of Anglican Clergy, as well as representatives of other faiths and charities.

King Charles joined in singing songs and lighting a candle during the service, and Stanton said these moments "revealed genuine expressions of warmth" from the monarch. "The King’s smiles were broad, unforced, and reaching the eyes, which indicates authentic enjoyment and a sense of contentment," the body language expert said.

Stanton's comments follow similar remarks from royal biographer Robert Hardman last year. In 2024, he told GB News, "One of his close friends said to me, there's a new kind of serenity about him since he's become King, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge."

"He's thoroughly enjoying being monarch," Hardman added. "He's obviously had a dreadful year, after that very bleak diagnosis he had, but things are definitely on an upward trajectory."