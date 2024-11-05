King Charles Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps With 'Paddington in Peru' Cameo

King Charles has reportedly drawn inspiration from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by making a cameo in the new movie, Paddington in Peru.

Queen Elizabeth famously filmed a video opposite a CGI Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. In the adorable clip, the Queen invited Paddington to Buckingham Palace for afternoon tea and marmalade sandwiches, which delighted viewers all over the world.

Paddington in Peru, the third movie in the franchise, apparently features an extremely brief cameo from Charles at the start of the film. According to Hello! magazine, Paddington can be seen holding a letter featuring a stamp, which of course shows a portrait of King Charles.

However, there's one slight difference between the stamp in the film and real stamps featuring the King's visage. "Notably, the stamp shows a rare, front-facing portrait of His Majesty, instead of the more familiar profile," Hello! reported.

Hello! noted that Queen Elizabeth also appears in Paddington in Peru, in a portrait of the late monarch posing with the famous bear.

The late Queen's portrait was included in the new movie "with the consent and agreement of the royal household," StudioCanal executive Ron Halpern told Variety (via Good Housekeeping).

Producer Rosie Alison told Variety, "[The Royal Family] were actually very happy for it to happen. But we don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."

Queen Elizabeth's surprising Platinum Jubilee skit opposite Paddington Bear was apparently a well kept secret. The Telegraph reported that the Queen kept the video so under wraps "that even some of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren didn’t know about."