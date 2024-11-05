King Charles Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps With 'Paddington in Peru' Cameo
"We don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."
King Charles has reportedly drawn inspiration from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by making a cameo in the new movie, Paddington in Peru.
Queen Elizabeth famously filmed a video opposite a CGI Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. In the adorable clip, the Queen invited Paddington to Buckingham Palace for afternoon tea and marmalade sandwiches, which delighted viewers all over the world.
Paddington in Peru, the third movie in the franchise, apparently features an extremely brief cameo from Charles at the start of the film. According to Hello! magazine, Paddington can be seen holding a letter featuring a stamp, which of course shows a portrait of King Charles.
However, there's one slight difference between the stamp in the film and real stamps featuring the King's visage. "Notably, the stamp shows a rare, front-facing portrait of His Majesty, instead of the more familiar profile," Hello! reported.
Hello! noted that Queen Elizabeth also appears in Paddington in Peru, in a portrait of the late monarch posing with the famous bear.
The late Queen's portrait was included in the new movie "with the consent and agreement of the royal household," StudioCanal executive Ron Halpern told Variety (via Good Housekeeping).
Producer Rosie Alison told Variety, "[The Royal Family] were actually very happy for it to happen. But we don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Queen Elizabeth's surprising Platinum Jubilee skit opposite Paddington Bear was apparently a well kept secret. The Telegraph reported that the Queen kept the video so under wraps "that even some of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren didn’t know about."
Royal photographer Chris Jackson captured the moment Prince George and Princess Charlotte finally saw the clip during the Platinum Party at the Palace in June 2022. Sharing photos of their adorable expressions on Instagram, Jackson wrote, "That moment The Queen retrieved a marmalade sandwich from her handbag…. what an evening, a privilege to be there."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Gigi Hadid Gives Fans a Rare Peek at Daughter Khai During Disney World Trip
Khai + Mickey forever.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Couple Style Has Never Been This Casual
This dog-walking look is Zendaya's most relatable yet.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jaylen Barron Found the Compassion in Controversy in ‘American Sports Story’
The actress who plays Shayanna Jenkins in the Ryan Murphy true-crime series discusses relating to the real-life figure.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Is Being Replaced at Royal Events as She's Too Sick to Attend After Australia Visit
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
What Are the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster and Why Are They Controversial With the Royals Right Now?
King Charles and Prince William are facing some heat over their finances.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate's Children "Will Be So Proud" as She Returns to the Spotlight This Holiday Season
"It will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Were "Astonished" by "Exaggerated" Response to Edited Mother's Day Photo
"The reaction seemed extremely disproportionate."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Friend Believes the Royal Family Is Finally "Listening" to Prince Harry
"Maybe this is a sign that the family are listening."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Emotionally Revisits Proposing to Princess Kate During South Africa Visit
"Africa has always held a special place in my heart."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate's "Tough" Year Strengthened Their Bond With King Charles
"His wife and father have both had operations and then both been subsequently diagnosed with cancer."
By Amy Mackelden Published