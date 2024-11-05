King Charles Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps With 'Paddington in Peru' Cameo

"We don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."

Queen Elizabeth wears a white tweed coat and a pink hat while her son Prince Charles wears a navy suit with a blue and red tie
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

King Charles has reportedly drawn inspiration from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by making a cameo in the new movie, Paddington in Peru.

Queen Elizabeth famously filmed a video opposite a CGI Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. In the adorable clip, the Queen invited Paddington to Buckingham Palace for afternoon tea and marmalade sandwiches, which delighted viewers all over the world.

Paddington in Peru, the third movie in the franchise, apparently features an extremely brief cameo from Charles at the start of the film. According to Hello! magazine, Paddington can be seen holding a letter featuring a stamp, which of course shows a portrait of King Charles.

However, there's one slight difference between the stamp in the film and real stamps featuring the King's visage. "Notably, the stamp shows a rare, front-facing portrait of His Majesty, instead of the more familiar profile," Hello! reported.

Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington share love of marmalade sandwiches over Jubilee tea | SBS News - YouTube Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington share love of marmalade sandwiches over Jubilee tea | SBS News - YouTube
Watch On

Hello! noted that Queen Elizabeth also appears in Paddington in Peru, in a portrait of the late monarch posing with the famous bear.

The late Queen's portrait was included in the new movie "with the consent and agreement of the royal household," StudioCanal executive Ron Halpern told Variety (via Good Housekeeping).

Producer Rosie Alison told Variety, "[The Royal Family] were actually very happy for it to happen. But we don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."

Canidae, Snout, Companion dog, Cat, Animation, Facial hair, Carnivore, Whiskers,

Paddington Bear.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Queen Elizabeth's surprising Platinum Jubilee skit opposite Paddington Bear was apparently a well kept secret. The Telegraph reported that the Queen kept the video so under wraps "that even some of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren didn’t know about."

Royal photographer Chris Jackson captured the moment Prince George and Princess Charlotte finally saw the clip during the Platinum Party at the Palace in June 2022. Sharing photos of their adorable expressions on Instagram, Jackson wrote, "That moment The Queen retrieved a marmalade sandwich from her handbag…. what an evening, a privilege to be there."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸