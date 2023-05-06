The King and Prince Harry Apparently Had a Secret Meeting in March

Continued hope for a familial reconciliation continues for Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family—as evidenced this morning by his good-natured mood and his seemingly jovial interactions with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and others at his father King Charles’ Coronation. OK reports that father and son secretly met back in March to settle at least some of their differences, and that the King is taking Harry’s calls again (obviously a great sign in the right direction).
While the outlet admits that “Prince Harry still has ways to go in mending his relationships with his royal family members, it seems he kickstarted the movement by secretly meeting with King Charles III.” Remember when Harry was in London to appear in court? Well, the outlet reports, the King and Harry briefly met and “after that, the King finally started taking his son’s calls again,” an insider says. Apparently, several phone conversations then followed.
“[Charles] strongly believes blood is thicker than water,” the source continues. “And deep down, Harry loves his dad.”
As one relationship heals (again—we love to see it), another one remains fractured: That between Harry and his older brother, Prince William. “Kate thinks Meghan turned Harry into a monster, and William can’t stand his brother,” says royal expert Nick Bullen. Other sources add that “it’s been stone-cold silence” between the brothers.
Here’s hoping for reconciliation on all fronts—and that maybe, just maybe, today can kickstart that process.
