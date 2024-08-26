King Charles and Prince Harry once seemed extremely close. However, an ongoing royal family feud has led to an alleged rift between the Duke of Sussex and his father. But hope may be on the horizon, as Charles has apparently been thinking deeply about repairing familial relationships.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source has alleged, "Faith has always been a part of Charles' life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role." The source continued, "That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King."

And when it comes to Harry, Charles is allegedly ready to offer an olive branch. "Charles misses his son," the source claimed. "He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons—regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life."

The publication's source was also firm about Charles' feelings in regards to his youngest child. "Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son," the source said. "He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign."

The Daily Mail's report about King Charles' desire to repair his relationship with Prince Harry follows months of negative reports. One royal expert previously suggested that Charles always favored William over Harry, alleging the King was "terrified" of his younger son's behavior as a teenager. Meanwhile, Prince Harry wasn't able to visit King Charles during a visit to the U.K. in May. However, if the Daily Mail's source is to be believed, King Charles may be ready to repair the reportedly fractured relationship he has with his son, which is extremely good news.