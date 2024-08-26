King Charles Allegedly "Receiving Spiritual Guidance" Amid Prince Harry Reunion Rumors
"He misses the bond they once had."
King Charles and Prince Harry once seemed extremely close. However, an ongoing royal family feud has led to an alleged rift between the Duke of Sussex and his father. But hope may be on the horizon, as Charles has apparently been thinking deeply about repairing familial relationships.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source has alleged, "Faith has always been a part of Charles' life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role." The source continued, "That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King."
And when it comes to Harry, Charles is allegedly ready to offer an olive branch. "Charles misses his son," the source claimed. "He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons—regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life."
The publication's source was also firm about Charles' feelings in regards to his youngest child. "Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son," the source said. "He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign."
The Daily Mail's report about King Charles' desire to repair his relationship with Prince Harry follows months of negative reports. One royal expert previously suggested that Charles always favored William over Harry, alleging the King was "terrified" of his younger son's behavior as a teenager. Meanwhile, Prince Harry wasn't able to visit King Charles during a visit to the U.K. in May. However, if the Daily Mail's source is to be believed, King Charles may be ready to repair the reportedly fractured relationship he has with his son, which is extremely good news.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Dua Lipa's Birthday Look Featured a Naked Dress and Thong
This is the second time in a week that the singer went nearly-naked for her big day.
By India Roby Published
-
Queen Camilla "Is a Little Afraid" of Prince William, and He Simply "Tolerates Her"
"She was shaking like a leaf."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
7 Versatile Pieces You Can Wear For the Next 4 Months
Master transitional dressing like a style pro.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published