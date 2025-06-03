King Charles Drives a Car Powered on Cheese and Wine, But Has Swapped It For This Luxe Update
A new vehicle has joined the monarch's vintage Aston Martin convertible.
King Charles has been campaigning for more sustainable choices long before it was trendy. From organic farming to climate change, he's been pushing environmental issues for decades, and this extends to the vehicles he drives. Princess Anne might be famous for wearing dresses and coats from the '70s, but The King still drives the 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Volante he received as a 21st birthday gift—and it has a very unusual operational system.
In 2021, The King (then the Prince of Wales) told the BBC, "My old Aston Martin, which I've had for 51 years, runs on—can you believe this — surplus English white wine, and whey from the cheese process." In official terms, it's known as E85 bio-ethanol and is produced from 15 percent unleaded gas and 85 percent leftover wine and cheese whey produced on the Duchy of Cornwall estate.
But a new vehicle in the royal fleet is giving his wine-mobile a run for its money in terms of high-performance sustainability. As reported by Hello!, The King was pictured driving to church in Sandringham, England, on Sunday, June 1 in a new electric BMW. Per the mag, "the glossy state-of-the-art vehicle retails for a whopping £170,000 and is thought to boast a 341-mile range on a single battery."
He also owns a Lotus electric car reportedly worth $162,000, per the outlet.
But even though electric cars seem to be the future for the monarch, The King isn't abandoning his vintage Aston Martin anytime soon. In 2018, he told the Telegraph about his idea for running the vehicle on cheese whey and white wine.
"The engineers at Aston said, 'Oh, it'll ruin the whole thing,'" he admitted. However, The King remained undeterred. "I said, 'Well, I won't drive it then,' so they got on with it, and now they admit that it runs better and is more powerful on that fuel than it is on petrol."
His blue convertible also has another benefit that no electric car can beat. As he told the Telegraph, "It smells delicious as you're driving along."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
'The White Lotus' Cast Checks Back Into Resort-Chic Style
Parker Posey and Leslie Bibb reunited on the red carpet.
-
Ingrown Hairs Are the Bane of My Existence—Here’s What Actually Helps
Bumps, be gone.
-
Sweden's Queen Silvia Pulls a Princess Anne in 49-Year-Old Evening Gown
The Swedish royal wore a dress as old as her marriage for a special TV appearance.
-
King Charles Is Keeping These Royals "On Ice" to Pitch In When Prince William Becomes King
"I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen."
-
Former Royal Butler Reveals King Charles Would Never Watch This TV Show—But Queen Camilla Will "Fill Him In" Ahead of Major Event
Grant Harrold says The Queen has different tastes in television than her husband.
-
Why Queen Elizabeth II Called One Aspect of Her Coronation "Horrible"
The late monarch's coronation took place 72 years ago, on June 2, 1953.
-
Princess Kate "Divides Her Time Meticulously" Between Raising Her Kids and Supporting Prince William in His Role as Heir to the Throne
"Her emphasis on a ruthless discipline...has helped her."
-
King Charles Is Reportedly "Livid" and "Devastated" That a Controversial Boxing Day Tradition Might Be Canceled
A member of staff has apparently been fired as a result.
-
Palace Aide Issues King Charles Cancer Update, Says He's Trying to Keep Life "As Normal as Possible"
"As everybody knows he is driven by duty, so he just gets on with it."
-
King Charles Talked a "Daunted" Prince William Out of One Decision That Could Have Changed the Monarchy Forever
William nearly made a huge move in his twenties.
-
Queen Camilla Must Face This Common "Fear" During Royal Tour of Canada With King Charles, Per Former Butler
Royals: Just like us.