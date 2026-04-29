Queen Camilla Has a 'Sex and the City' Moment in NYC While King Charles Gets an Unexpected Compliment

King Charles and Queen Camilla are continuing their U.S. state visit on Wednesday, April 29, and they left Washington, D.C. for a day in the Big Apple. While The King headed to Harlem for a solo event, The Queen encountered Carrie Bradshaw herself while visiting the New York Public Library.

Joined by Sarah Jessica Parker, Queen Camilla viewed a selection of historic items in the library’s collection that highlight the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. The New York Public Library’s permanent treasures collection is home to the teddy bears that belonged to Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne’s son, and The Queen brought a meaningful gift to add to the collection.

The original Roo doll has been missing since the library acquired the bears, and Queen Camilla brought a replacement Roo made by British manufacturer Merrythought, which produced the original toys. She also read an excerpt from Winnie the Pooh to local school children at the library, joined by Jim Cummings, the voice of Pooh in the original animated film.

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Sarah Jessica Parker teamed up with Queen Camilla for an event at the New York Public Library. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla reads to children at the New York Public Library in front of the toys that inspired Winnie the Pooh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla also held a reception for her charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, at the library, with famous faces like Anna Wintour, Jenna Bush and author Harlan Coben gathering alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and 100 guests from the literary, publishing and cultural worlds.

Speaking with media at the event, Parker—who is a strong supporter of literary causes—said, "Every time you shine a spotlight on reading and the relationship between a reader and a book and how it changes lives and enriches lives and cultivates empathy and curiosity, I’m so grateful. And for Her Majesty, it means a great deal."

King Charles met with students and Harlem Grown founder Tony Hilliery on April 29. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King helps feed chickens at the facility. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, The King visited Harlem Grown, a local community organization and after-school initiative that turns abandoned city lots into sustainable farms. King Charles spoke with founder Tony Hilliery about its partnership with schools to provide safe environments and health foods, and also met with students taking part in some of the charity's agricultural activities.

During a chat with one child, The King received a sweet compliment. "I like your hair," the student told King Charles, via People. “Do you? Good,” the monarch replied.

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King Charles is an enthusiastic supporter of farming and keeps his own chickens, so there was no better guest to help children feed chickens at the charity's coop. He also watched students take part in a food education session and viewed Harlem Grown's hydroponic walls of lettuce—another activity that was sure to be of interest to organic food champion King Charles.

Later in the evening, Their Majesties will wrap up their trip to New York at the Greater Together Reception in partnership with The King’s Trust. The event will celebrate the United Kingdom's cultural impact on New York City as well as the work of King's Trust America.