King Charles's USA Visit This Spring Will Be "Slimmed Down" Amid Health Concerns
The King and Queen's trip will be planned with his "stamina" in mind.
Last fall, it was reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla were planning to head to the United States to commemorate the country’s 250th birthday. Now the Times has exclusively reported that The King and Queen will travel to Washington, D.C., New York and a third, yet-to-be-announced city beginning April 28.
A source told the outlet that the trip will begin in Washington and include a dinner with President Trump, although there will not be a press conference scheduled during The King and Queen’s visit to D.C.
No details about the rest of the trip have been revealed, but a palace source noted that information will “be announced at the appropriate time.”
Although Queen Elizabeth visited the United States for double the amount of time during the nation’s 1976 bicentennial, The King and Queen’s trip will last just three days.
Per the Times, “the shorter duration” of their visit is “partly out of consideration for The King’s health and stamina, rather than nervousness about reaction to the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal.” King Charles has been receiving cancer treatments since 2024 and at 77, is 27 years older than his mother was when she took her 1976 trip to the United States.
The “slimmed-down” trip is also the same length as President Trump’s 2025 state visit to the U.K.
Prince William is also in talks for his own U.S. trip during the World Cup this summer, with a source close to the event previously telling the Sun, "Wills is planning to come to the U.S. and we have been told to prepare for what a trip would entail. Interactions between security services and U.K./U.S. intelligence teams are in progress."
The Times noted that “there are still discussions” involving a potential June/July visit for William, which could also include World Cup host countries Mexico and/or Canada.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.