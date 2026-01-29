Prince William "Chose to Remain Silent" While King Charles Made a Rare, "Deeply Political Intervention" With Donald Trump

As monarch, King Charles is meant to stay politically neutral, but he made an unusual move recently after President Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about the U.K.'s involvement in the war in Afghanistan. In response, Prince Harry made a public statement about his two tours of Afghanistan, which were then followed by private comments to The White House from King Charles. Trump then changed his tune, calling the British soldiers "among the greatest of all warriors."

The King's intervention was revealed in an exclusive story by the Sun on January 24, with a British official telling the paper, "You would always expect our Commander-in-Chief to defend the Armed Forces’ proud record of service and sacrifice." The report added that "Trump acted after the King’s concerns were relayed to the White House through private backchannels."

However, Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden says King Charles's decision to intervene in U.S. politics could come back to bite the monarchy.

Donald Trump, The King and Prince William are seen during the president's September 2025 state visit to Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When The King let his unease about the President’s comments be known to the White House privately, he was reflecting what the vast majority of British people will have thought," Eden noted. "However, it’s questionable whether it was a wise move."

The columnist and frequent royal commentator added that "Members of the Royal Family must avoid becoming embroiled in politics and this was, let’s be clear, a deeply political intervention."

Although Queen Elizabeth could reportedly do an incredible impression of Melania Trump, she also was known to keep her opinions on world matters to herself. Eden compared Prince William's approach to that of his late grandmother, noting the Prince of Wales was "more" like the late Queen than King Charles.

Prince Harry is pictured in Afghanistan in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Prince William will, no doubt, have been just as appalled by the president’s comments as his brother and father," the columnist wrote. "Yet, wisely, he chose to remain silent."

Readers in the publication's "Palace Confidential" poll, however, appear to disagree, with 86 percent of nearly 3,000 people polled stating it was The King's duty as commander of the British Armed Forces to speak up on the matter.

Per the Sun, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also reached out to the White House on the matter, making a personal call to the president following his comments on British troops in Afghanistan.