King Charles Plans to Visit the U.S. for the Country’s 250th Birthday

In 2026, the United States will celebrate its 250th birthday—and King Charles has apparently RSVP'd yes to the party.

The King is set to travel to the U.S. next April, The Sun reported over the weekend, describing the monarch's planned trip across the pond for America's "birthday" celebration as a "historic trip." The outlet reports that "sources in both Washington DC and London" confirmed that "the plans being negotiated include a visit to the White House in late April."

According to the report, Queen Camilla is expected to join Charles on the trip and Donald Trump plans to host the King and Queen in what promises to be a "lavish" state visit. This is unsurprising, considering the success of Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom earlier this year.

Of course, the King's "yes" RSVP is a tentative one, according to The Sun. Charles, who has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed for of cancer since February 2024, will have to put his health first and that will ultimately dictate whether or not he's able to travel across the pond in the spring.

If Charles travels to the U.S. in April, as planned, his state visit will serve as a kind of early kick-off to America's birthday celebration, which will be officially celebrated on July 4, the anniversary of the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress—the act that decisively began America's journey as a new, independent country.

According to the Sun report, the Trump administration is planning "a string of events to mark the 250-year anniversary of the founding of the United States" and sees the King's planned state visit as a "major moment" in the run-up to the celebrations planned for July 4.

The 77-year-old monarch's health will reportedly be "monitored closely" in the weeks leading up to the planned trip, although Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the upcoming trip.

