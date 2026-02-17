Queen Elizabeth Advised Princess Kate on "How to Deal With Headstrong Husbands" in Meeting Before Royal Wedding, Per New Book
The future Princess of Wales was "understandably nervous" for her first solo meeting with Prince William's grandmother.
Before Kate Middleton married Prince William, Queen Elizabeth stepped in with some words of wisdom, according to a new book about the future King and Queen's relationship. Written by the Mirror's royal editor, Russell Myers, William and Catherine shares some behind-the-scenes stories of the couple's relationship, including what happened when the future royal bride met with Queen Elizabeth on her own for the first time.
Prince William's engagement to Middleton was announced in November 2010, and per Myers, she met with the late Queen a month later to discuss wedding preparations. Kate was "understandably nervous" for her first one-on-one meeting with the late monarch, but according to the author, she needn't have worried.
"During the light buffet of tea and finger sandwiches, the Queen eschewed questions about the finer details of the production and instead looked to comfort the young woman she hoped would successfully shape the institution for the next generation," Myers wrote (via the Express).
According to a former courtier, the late Queen gave her future granddaughter-in-law "words of encouragement" about becoming part of the Royal Family and advised her on how to "deal with ‘headstrong’ husbands."
In terms of their wedding, which was held on April 29 at Westminster Abbey, the late Queen "advised Catherine to not get too bogged down with the details of the guest list, telling her not to worry about how many people would be there," Myers wrote.
With a list of 1,900 guests, any bride—royal or not—would be feeling nervous, but the late Queen gave Kate some practical thoughts. "There were many she wouldn’t know and many she wouldn’t see again," Queen Elizabeth advised, per Myers.
